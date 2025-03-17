West West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has spoken out for the very first time following the car accident that left him with a broken leg shattered in four separate places and risked his life. The 34-year-old was rushed to hospital back in December after colliding with a tree at high speed.

Images showed the severity of the crash shortly after it happened, with many speculating that the damage it caused could be enough to force the veteran to call an abrupt end to his playing career. Now, in his first interview since the incident, Antonio has given an update on his future and what was going through his head at the time of the accident.

Antonio Confirms Intention to Return to the Pitch

The West Ham striker has revealed he is ahead of schedule in his recovery

Speaking in an interview on the BBC One programme Morning Live, Antonio confirmed his intention to return to the pitch, ruling out any possible retirement. The Jamaican international also revealed that he was ahead of schedule with his recovery, having been shown on camera walking without crutches.

"I'm a good three months ahead of where I should be. I've lifted 130kg on the leg and I'm trying to do other things and just focus on myself. Now it's just made me happy and positive in life because obviously I've got another chance at life. "One hundred per cent I will play again."

The news will be music to the ears not only of West Ham fans, but of football fans across the world, given what could have been the result of the accident. Though he does state he will return, there is still no updated timeframe given for a potential Antonio comeback, after he was initially ruled out for at least 12 months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michail Antonio is West Ham's all-time Premier League top goalscorer with 68 strikes.

Antonio Reveals How He Felt After Car Accident

The striker saw the car for the first time last month and was left feeling uneasy

In the same interview, the former Nottingham Forest man revealed he was left with a 'weird feeling in his stomach' after seeing the written-off car for the first time since the accident, claiming it made him realise just how lucky he was to be alive.

"It just made me realise how close I was to dying. I had seen the pictures, but it was 10 times worse in person. The car was an absolute mess. It was difficult for me," Antonio stated.

"All I know is that I hit a tree - I don't know how I hit a tree - and that the police came and when they found me in the car, I was in between the two seats. From the crash, I've been more of an emotional man. I was avoiding going back because I was slightly embarrassed by the crash and the accident."

All statistics courtesy of West Ham United - accurate as of 17/03/2025.