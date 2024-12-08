More details have been released after West Ham United confirmed that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following his involvement in a car crash on Saturday afternoon. Pictures emerged on social media of Antonio's smashed up Ferrari in Essex - close to the club owner David Sullivan's house.

The Hammers forward was reportedly trapped inside his vehicle for almost an hour as emergency services worked tirelessly to free him. But West Ham have now announced the promising news that the 34-year-old is conscious and communicating in a central London hospital.

A statement read: "West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area. Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family."

More Details Of Michail Antonio's Crash Emerge

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service have also had their say on the matter

As per a report from TalkSPORT, a statement from Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 12.50pm on Saturday 7 December to Coppice Row, Epping, following reports of what is believed to be a single vehicle collision involving a Ferrari. Emergency services attended, and the driver has been taken to hospital. The vehicle has been recovered, and we are no longer on scene. An investigation will be carried out by our Roads Policing Unit."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it attended the scene of the accident in Epping on Saturday afternoon and released a man trapped in his car. It said:

"Crews were called at 1.02pm this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car. Firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45pm. The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

Previously, it was revealed by the Daily Mail that the footballer may have suffered injuries to both legs and damaged a femur as he was examined by doctors in a central London Hospital, while the Telegraph have also reported a 'suspected broken leg'. The West Ham striker has played 15 games across all competitions this season, scoring once and assisting once.

The Wandsworth-born forward is a beloved figure at West Ham and one of the most recognisable names in English football. He frequently features on the BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast, co-hosted with Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson. Although Antonio was called up to the England squad twice earlier in his career, he never made an appearance for the national team and opted to represent Jamaica in 2021. Since then, he has earned 21 caps for Jamaica and scored five goals.