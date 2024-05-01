Highlights Michail Antonio has revealed what the West Ham substitutes bench heard Jurgen Klopp say to Mohamed Salah during their touchline spat.

Klopp threatened to sit Salah back down, after choosing to bring him on as a substitute against West Ham.

The German manager has said that the argument was settled in the dressing room following the game.

Michail Antonio has now revealed what the West Ham United bench heard Jurgen Klopp say during his clash with Mohamed Salah on the touchline during the Hammers' Premier League meeting with Liverpool last week. The two teams met in an entertaining fixture on Saturday, sharing the points in a 2-2 draw, but it was the German's fiery argument with his own player that made the headlines coming out of the contest.

After starting Salah on the bench, in a move that immediately seemed to anger the Egyptian, Klopp decided to bring his talisman into the game in the second half. While they were standing on the touchline waiting for the substitution to be made, though, the pair appeared to get into a heated confrontation and the Liverpool boss was seen visibly worked up before he walked away from his forward. It was a surprising scene for fans, considering how close the two have been over the last few years and many questioned what could have possibly been said to ignite such a clash.

Well, while we're still waiting to find out what Salah said to his manager at the moment, aside from what's been claimed by a lipreader, we now know what Klopp had to say in the moment, courtesy of the West Ham bench.

Michail Antonio on What the Hammers' Bench Heard

Manager apparently threatened to sit Salah back down

After Klopp decided to bring Salah into the game, he attempted to shake his player's hand, but the Egyptian appeared to slap it in the form of a high-five instead. From there, the two exchanged heated words and many have been speculating about what could have been said between the two men and now Antonio has revealed what one half of the argument said at least.

Appearing on his weekly show, The Footballer's Football Podcast, the West Ham forward revealed that while he didn't necessarily hear the confrontation himself, some of his teammates had revealed what Klopp said to Salah in training this week.

"Basically - this is not inside information, nobody has told me anything - but what I have heard is what the boys have been talking about on the training ground. As the players come on, Klopp always gives them a big hug and says 'good luck', but when Mo came on he walked in a different direction and was doing his shinpads and stuff like that. Klopp has put his hand out to him and his hand was there for a bit and as Mo stopped doing what he was doing, he just slapped his [Klopp's] hand as a high five. "Obviously Klopp didn’t like that and he was like, ‘do you want to sit back down?’, basically saying, 'do you want to go on?'. And nobody has told me what Mo said back."

It's unclear what Salah said himself, but the fact that Klopp threatened to reverse the decision to sub him into the game and sit him back down on the bench clearly implies he was very angry at the situation.

Klopp Revealed They've Since Sorted Things Out

Argument was settled in the dressing room

Despite the intensity of their argument, the feud between Klopp and Salah didn't last long. According to the Liverpool boss himself, they worked things out shortly after the game in the dressing room, much to the relief of Reds fans.

"We spoke already in the dressing room. For me, that's done."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Roberto Firmino (355) has played more games at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp than Mohamed Salah (346)

It would have been a real shame for the duo's relationship to deteriorate so close to Klopp's exit, especially considering all of the incredible work they've done together since Salah moved to Anfield in 2017. Both will now be focused on ending the season as strongly as possible.