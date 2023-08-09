Wolverhampton Wanderers are in a difficult situation after a recent major change at Molineux, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of Michail Antonio, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club are yet to spend a penny in the transfer market, and the loss of their manager certainly won't help.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Latest

Julen Lopetegui was appointed as Wolves manager last season, and was expected to lead the Wanderers out with the Premier League campaign getting underway this weekend.

However, Wolves officially announced this week that the two parties have agreed to part ways, just a few days before their opening game against Manchester United.

Former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has now taken over as their new boss, less than 24 hours after Lopetegui was let go.

It's certainly not an ideal situation for Wolves, especially considering the only signings they've completed so far have been free agents, except for those who have had their loan moves made permanent.

Wolves scored fewer goals than any other Premier League side last season, as per FBref, so there's no doubt attacking reinforcements will be a priority before the window slams shut in September.

One player who has been linked with a move to Molineux is West Ham United striker Antonio, with TEAMtalk reporting that Wolves are keen on the Jamaican international.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of the West Ham striker.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Antonio?

Jones has suggested that Wolves are considering a move for Antonio as they look to bring in a 'proven' Premier League striker this summer.

The journalist adds, however, that Antonio could have reservations over a move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From a Wolves point of view the signing of Antonio would probably sound like welcome news, but the player will have reservations over a move like that until fully understanding exactly what is going on behind the scenes and how they intend to come through this period.

"This is a moment when West Ham are opening up to moving on from Antonio. My information is that Wolves are sniffing this out as a good chance to get a Premier League proven player on a good deal, but they have already stumbled around with the Aaron Cresswell deal.

"So, it will be interesting to see if they push ahead with this one and have more joy. There is no doubt Wolves need to find one more player with some goal threat."

What's next for Wolves?

As mentioned, attacking reinforcements could be a priority, but the Midlands club aren't the most attractive prospect as it stands.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Wolves to enter the race for Southampton striker Che Adams.

After losing Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, Wolves are also pretty light in midfield.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also revealed to GMS that the Wanderers have had contacts with Real Betis over signing midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

However, Wolves are still yet to spend a penny this window, and they will need to get deals done fast with the Premier League just around the corner.