Manchester United could be looking for a replacement for Erik ten Hag in the near future, and a report from The Telegraph has claimed that Girona manager Michel is admired by people at the club.

It's been an inconsistent season for the Red Devils who stand little chance of qualifying for Champions League football. Although United have reached the FA Cup final, they've failed to progress this campaign under ten Hag, and the Dutch manager could be under increasing pressure at Old Trafford.

INEOS arrived earlier in the campaign, securing a 25% stake in the Manchester club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are likely to bring fresh ideas, and that could mean a change in the dugout. The investment group have already made a host of alterations behind the scenes, and a new manager might be next.

According to a report from The Telegraph, ten Hag's position at Old Trafford may have become untenable, and United believe there are a host of talented coaches in Europe, including Girona's Michel...

Ten Hag’s position may already have become untenable had there been an outstanding managerial candidate out there to replace him. But, apart from the former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso - who has now committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen - there is a feeling within United circles that any new manager would come with a certain degree of risk. United believe there are some very interesting and talented young coaches working in Europe, such as Bologna’s Thiago Motta, Michel at Girona, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Liverpool target Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon.

When United hired ten Hag, they took a risk on a manager plying his trade in Europe. In his first season, it appeared to work out, with the Red Devils qualifying for the Champions League while also lifting the Carabao Cup. Since then, there's been a lack of progression at Old Trafford, and the decision-makers for the Manchester club might not be happy with the job ten Hag has done.

Journalist Ryan Taylor recently claimed that he doesn't see ten Hag surviving the summer, with United's goal difference a sackable offence in itself. The respected reporter adds that the club have spent over £400m on new additions, with most of them regressing.

Michael, who earns £4k-a-week at Girona, could be a smart option for United, with the Girona boss doing a superb job in Spain this season. The La Liga outfit are currently sitting in third place in the table, seven points above Atletico Madrid in fourth. Whether he's capable of managing a high-profile club such as United remains to be seen, but he's managed to make his Girona side competitive at the top of La Liga. Daley Blind certainly thinks he's got the ability, suggesting that he's a 'very special' manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michel has averaged 2.16 points per game with Girona this season.

Man Utd Have 'Golden Chance' of Appointing Tuchel

He has unfinished business in England

According to The Guardian writer Jamie Jackson, United could now have a golden chance to appoint a serial trophy winner in Thomas Tuchel. The German coach is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and despite a disappointing campaign in the Bundesliga, he certainly has the credentials to manage a big club.

Tuchel might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League after being sacked by Chelsea. The 50-year-old won the Champions League with the west London club, but was sacked last term by Todd Boehly.

