Highlights Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but opinions on his ability vary.

Alabama's secondary features several stars, with CBs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold forming one of the best duos in the country.

The trenches should be exciting to watch as OT JC Latham, DT Kris Jenkins, and EDGE Dallas Turner all have the potential to be first-round picks.

The College Football Playoff is upon us, and the determination of the national champion will now come down to three games.

The semifinals will be the focus of the football world on New Year's Day and begin when the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines and the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide go head-to-head in a highly anticipated affair in the Rose Bowl.

If you don't follow along with college football but want to get a closer look at some of the top NFL prospects for the upcoming draft, this is your guide, as both teams bring plenty of talent to the field and many names you'll hear on Sundays very soon.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: First - Second round

The quarterback position is one of the most discussed in football, and J.J. McCarthy is a highly polarizing prospect in this year's class because of it.

As the quarterback of an undefeated Michigan team, McCarthy has sometimes taken a back seat while the offense won the game on the ground. There have remained flashes, but there are those who feel the Wolverine should be depended on more if he is truly worthy of being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While he's a game manager at the college level, he does demonstrate high-end tools both as a passer and as an athlete who could have teams convinced his ceiling is worth gambling on.

There is still plenty of speculation on whether he declares or returns for another year. However, a strong playoff run could bolster him as one of the first passers selected in April.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Third - Fourth round

Despite standing just five-foot-eight, Blake Corum packs a mighty punch as a runner. He's very capable in short-yardage situations but has the long speed to be able to make plays once he finds the open field.

After tearing his ACL late last season, the running back returned to school and has been the star of the Wolverines' offense.

Blake Corum scoring production 2023 0 TD games 1 TD games 2 TD games 3 TD games Blake Corum 0 4 7 2

Assuming he adds back more explosiveness another year removed from his surgery, Corum has the upside to be a workhorse in the backfield, capable of taking the majority of a team's carries. In what is a below-average class at his position, there is value for the level of floor that the Michigan back will bring to an NFL team.

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Mid - Late first round

If you roll the tape and watch JC Latham, there will be plays that completely floor you for his size, strength, and athleticism. Then you can watch further and have plays that are headache-inducing, where the tackle shows poor technique, mental lapses, and sloppy feet that allow the defender to blow up the football.

Latham has many boxes checked as a prospect that will keep him highly coveted by teams, confident they can fully unlock his potential for the NFL level.

Before that happens, though, his play at the Rose Bowl will be pivotal for the Crimson Tide's offense to produce against a stifling Michigan team.

Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: First - Second round

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Kris Jenkins' father of the same name was an NFL star who made the All-Pro First Team twice, and was named to the Pro Bowl four times in his 10-year career.

Despite his father's shadow, Jenkins has done a tremendous job making a name for himself. As a key piece of the Wolverines' interior defensive line, he flashes excellent run-stuffing ability that has helped the Michigan defense stifle opponents to just 239.7 yards per game and 9.5 points per game.

Jenkins is an impressive athlete, but his pass-rush profile is lacking, which holds him back from being considered a top prospect in this class.

Still, with his ability to take on blocks and the athleticism to believe he could be developed into more production as a blitzer, there's a chance he'll be selected near the end of the first round.

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Early - Mid First round

If you're looking for a pass-rusher with plenty of juice, look no further than Alabama's Dallas Turner. With production as both a stand-up rusher and with his hand in the dirt, Turner has the skillset and athleticism that makes it hard to deal with opposing linemen.

Just one year after Will Anderson Jr. got selected with the third overall pick by the Houston Texans, Alabama is contributing another likely first-round prospect off the edge in Turner, who, like Anderson, is a bit undersized but is plenty capable of handling any scheme he's put into at the next level.

In a class that lacks a standout number one for the edge rusher group, Turner's play against Michigan could help elevate his stock and solidify him as a top-ten selection for the NFL Draft.

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Second - Third round

After redshirting his first year and then working in reserve the next two, Chris Braswell was a bit of a surprise this season with his play.

After finally earning a starting role with the team, the defensive end capitalized on the opportunity to turn in a highly productive season and cement himself as one of the top edge rushers in this year's draft.

Chris Braswell college career Year Tackles TFL Sacks 2020 DNP - Redshirted 2021 13 1.0 0.0 2022 20 4.0 2.5 2023 41 10.5 8.0

The lack of overall experience is noticeable, but Braswell has plenty of impressive traits and natural strength that have helped him produce this season and should make him enticing to NFL front offices.

Working opposite Dallas Turner, he will obviously get a bit less focus from defenses, but he was able to capitalize on the opportunity and soar up big boards all season.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Early - Mid first round

Perhaps the owner of the coolest nickname in this year's draft, Kool-Aid McKinstry has been one of the most hyped defensive prospects for this class the past few seasons but hasn't failed to live up to the billing.

Earning five starts as a true freshman at Alabama, McKinstry has taken the experience to develop into an extremely dependable player.

Despite a schedule filled with highly productive passers on talented teams, McKinstry only allowed for a combined total of 48 yards between the three games against Quinn Ewers, Jayden Daniels, and Carson Beck. All three are expected to be NFL draft picks this season or next.

McKinstry is as versatile as they come, demonstrating his ability to handle man, press, or zone coverage looks. Then, to add to that, he's an extremely impressive athlete who makes himself look comfortable play after play, largely being avoided by quarterbacks because of it.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Mid - Late first round

Thanks to the play of Terrion Arnold with the aforementioned McKinstry, Alabama possesses one of the nation's top cornerback duos.

Alabama cornerback comparison CB Targets Receptions Allowed Yards Allowed TDs Allowed PDs INTs Kool-Aid McKinstry 37 17 183 1 7 0 Terrion Arnold 71 38 419 2 11 5

Arnold is an outside cornerback with excellent instincts and aggression that allow him to make plays on the football without getting into trouble with his matchup. Entering college as a safety, he's still relatively new to the position, but he looks outstanding from a technical aspect, given the circumstances.

Primarily taking on the opposing team's second-best receiver, there will be those wondering if he can be a team's top boundary defender, but his play on the field has shown the upside time and time again.

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Second - Third round

After spending his first three seasons on the offensive side of the football, Mike Sainristil switched to cornerback, where he would eventually flourish into a star.

With natural ball skills, he's produced 13 pass deflections over the last two seasons and has been a cornerstone of the Wolverines' secondary.

With a five-foot-ten frame and only weighing around 180 pounds, Sainristil primarily plays out of the slot as a nickel defender. In spite of his receiver background, he's an extremely physical playmaker who crashes down on the football extremely well.

While the positional value may hold him back from being an early selection, he should still be a coveted piece by teams around the league and will likely hear his name called on Day 2 because of it.

Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Projected 2024 NFL Draft range: Second - Third round

Safety play can often go unappreciated because most are cut out of the frame in the broadcast angle. Still, reliable defense from either position back in the secondary can be crucial to limiting opposing offenses.

For Alabama's Malachi Moore, he's proven the ability to work around all over the field in the safety position and contribute to stopping the other team.

Moore had a strange college football career with the Crimson Tide. Despite starting 11 games as a true freshman, he was moved back to a reserve role for the following two years.

In an age where most athletes opt to enter the transfer portal, Moore stuck it out in Tuscaloosa and contributed as depth before regaining his starting position this season, including being named a permanent team captain.

Working in the defense's STAR role, Moore primarily lines up as the slot defender. He's got a nose for the football and finds himself around the play against the run and in the passing game.

Like Sainristil, the positional value may hold him back from the first round, but there is still plenty of contribution from a player of his talent level.

