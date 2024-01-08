Highlights Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy are both quarterbacks looking to break into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Playmakers will be key, as guys like Blake Corum, Rome Odunze, Roman Wilson, and Jalen McMillan will be pivotal to their team's production.

The Washington Huskies have the top passing offense (350.0 ypg), while the Michigan Wolverines have the nation's best scoring defense (9.5 ppg), making tonight a highly anticipated affair.

In September, the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies began a journey leading them to 14 straight victories apiece on their path to the College Football National Championship. On Monday, January 8, one of these teams will cement its legacy with an undefeated season and eternal glory, while the other will come up just short of perfection.

If you're a fan of football, you're likely to tune in to this game. But if you primarily stick to the NFL for your intake, then you could use this primer to get familiar with the players in action on Monday night that you could be seeing next season on Sundays.

So, without further ado, here are 10 2024 NFL Draft prospects you'll want to take note of during the NCAA Football National Championship Game on Monday.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Projected Draft Range: 1st - 2nd Round

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No player stood out more in the first slate of Bowl games than Michael Penix Jr., as he lit up the Texas defense in the Huskies' 37-31 victory in the Sugar Bowl. After his historic performance, there is now belief that the passer could work his way into Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

Michael Penix Jr. vs Texas Longhorns Att / Comp Passing Yards TD INT 29/38 430 2 0

Penix is a left-handed passer with a windup release that will throw you off a bit, but the motion clearly works if you've ever seen the Washington QB firing darts to every corner of the field. Most prospects struggle to produce when attacking the middle, but Penix shines, as he's capable of converting on tight window passes in any situation.

He is older than your average prospect and carries an extensive injury history, but he should be one of the premier passers in this year's draft, assuming all medicals are cleared.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Projected Draft Range: 1st - 2nd Round

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you watched the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama, you got to witness the ups and downs of J.J. McCarthy. While a talented passer, there are still countless moments where he doesn't make the big play needed to push his team down the field. With a roster as talented as the Wolverines', that won't stop them from having a chance to win on Monday, but that inconsistency will be heavily debated with regard to his NFL Draft prospects.

McCarthy has taken a back seat in this offense while the team has focused on establishing the ground game, which they've done with a lot of success. Expect that to continue on Monday, as Michigan's massive offensive line, along with the next prospect on our list, look to dominate the Huskies' subpar run defense.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Projected Draft Range: 2nd - 4th Round

Mandatory Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

With 56 career rushing touchdowns, Blake Corum is no stranger to pay dirt. The back has a knack for finding the end zone and is exceptionally effective in short-yardage situations. On top of that, Corum has notable open-field speed that allows him to convert space into big gains.

Michigan's identity is that running game, so expect Corum to get the ball early and often against Washington. Assuming they don't fall behind too fast too early, he will be relied on heavily by the Wolverines in their pursuit of the title.

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Projected Draft Range: 1st Round

Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Physicality is the name of the game for the 6'3" Rome Odunze, and he does a spectacular job of snagging jump balls at their peak catch point. Odunze is a phenomenal field stretcher who will take the primary focus of the Wolverines' coverage plans. However, with his combination of size, speed, and strength, you can assume that the best Michigan can do is slow him down rather than stop him.

With that being said, Odunze will have a his work cut out for him lining up across from one of the country's best cornerbacks, Will Johnson (not eligible until next season). However, if he can produce in a tough matchup like that, it could catapult Odunze's stock into surefire top-10 territory.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Projected Draft Range: 2nd - 3rd Round

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

While Odunze will rightfully receive plenty of attention, the Huskies have other weapons that must be watched closely. One of them is Ja'Lynn Polk, who put together an explosive 122 yards on five catches against the Texas Longhorns in the semi-final, where he also chipped in with a score.

Polk is a trusty receiver with inside-outside ability that adds versatility to the passing game. He's the secondary receiving threat in a pass-happy offense, but countless prospects have parlayed similar college situations into successful NFL careers.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Projected Draft Range: 5th - 7th Round

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Standing out as the primary target in a conservative offense can be challenging, but Roman Wilson has done so with his playmaking ability. With so many defenses trying to stop Corum and the run game, Wilson has been able to sneak past the secondary and create big-time plays, but he's also been a dependable weapon in the red zone, going up and high-pointing passes in traffic. ​​​​​​​

Michigan's top receiving threats Player Rec. Yards TDs Roman Wilson (WR) 45 735 12 Cornelius Johnson (WR) 44 579 1 Colston Loveland (TE) 42 585 4 Donovan Edwards (RB) 30 249 0

Wilson was able to step up for 73 yards and a touchdown on four catches against Alabama's impressive secondary. He should continue to be the team's top receiving threat against the Huskies.​​​​​​​

Troy Fautanu, LT, Washington

Projected Draft Range: 2nd - 4th Round

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lineman, Troy Fautanu lines up at left tackle for the Washington offense and has played a pivotal role in the Huskies' passing attacking, helping them to rank first in the country in passing yards per game. That success continued into the College Football Playoff, as the team allowed zero sacks against the Texas Longhorns.

Fautanu will likely have to move positions at the next level, whether that entails kicking to right tackle, or moving inside. However, he has many desirable traits that will make him a hot commodity in the middle rounds or earlier.​​​​​​​

Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Projected Draft Range: 1st - 2nd Round

Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the Wolverines' biggest strengths this season has been their defensive line play, and interior defender Kris Jenkins has been the veteran leader of the group, displaying fantastic burst and run-stuffing ability that have helped Michigan limit their opponents to just 87.1 yards on the ground per game (sixth in the nation).

Jenkins hasn't filled up the stat sheet as a pass-rusher, which will continue to hold him back in the eyes of draft evaluators, but he's still shown plenty of pro-ready moments that will make him highly coveted by teams at the next level.

Bralen Trice, DE, Washington

Projected Draft Range: 1st - 2nd Round

Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK

Standing 6'4" and weighing 275 pounds, Bralen Trice is an excellent down-lineman with natural power and bull-rush abilities who can create chaos in the backfield. Despite not being as productive in the regular season, Trice has turned it up as of late, recording four sacks in the past four games, including two against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.​​​​​​​

This year's crop of edge rushers is fairly even up top with plenty of variance in skill set, so who goes first from the group will likely come down to team fit. Whether Trice benefits from that or finds himself pushed back in the pecking order, he should be able to carve out a nice role early in his NFL career.​​​​​​​

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Projected Draft Range: 3rd - 5th Round

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being a slot defender, Mike Sainristil, who began his college career as a receiver, has become one of the most prominent highlight defenders in the country because of his abillity to make game-changing plays. At just 5'10", his intensity when working downhill is also awe-inspiring for a player of his stature. Playing a part in the nation's best scoring defense, he shared his excitement ahead of the big game.​​​​​​​

As a nickelback, Sainristil's value will likely be capped in terms of the NFL Draft. Still, as a Day 2 or 3 pick, he offers an exciting skill set that could contribute immediately to an NFL secondary. While nickel corners are not yet paid like it, their value in the modern pass-heavy NFL is growing exponentially by the year as teams employ more three- and four-wide sets.

Other names to know

A closer look at some additional prospects

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Between two of the top teams in college football, a list of 10 is underselling just how much NFL talent will be out on the field on Monday night. Here are some additional prospects you should watch for that will also be eligible in this year's NFL Draft.​​​​​​​

Additional 2024 NFL Draft Prospects Prospect Position Number Expected Draft Range Notes Cornelius Johnson (Michigan) WR #6 5th - 7th Round Outside receiver with quality deep speed and big play ability. Jalen McMillan (Washington) WR #11 4th - 5th Round Crafty slot receiver with playmaking ability, injury-riddled year but has still flashed. Roger Rosengarten (Washington) OT #73 3rd - 5th Round Raw lineman with good size and athleticism, has yet to give up a sack this season. Zak Zinter (Michigan) OG #65 2nd - 4th Round Big piece of Michigan's inside run game, leader one of the nation's best OLs. Trevor Keegan (Michigan) OG #77 3rd - 5th Round Experience at both G & T, has shown nice run-blocking skills to help team churn out victories. Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington) EDGE #4 5th - 7th Round Highly productive pass-rusher early in his career who suffered injury setbacks. Junior Colson (Michigan) LB #25 4th - 5th Round 6'3", 247-pound linebacker with impressive speed & instincts. Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington) LB #5 4th - 6th Round Injury-riddled high IQ player with an old-school style that could intrigue teams. Jabbar Muhammad (Washington) CB #1 4th - 5th Round Flashy cornerback with high-end ball skills, consistently gets a hand on the football. Dominique Hampton (Washington) CB #7 5th - 7th Round Huge, productive corner with potential to move over to safety at the NFL level. Rod Moore (Michigan) S #9 3rd - 5th Round Spark plug defender who can crash downfield or make great reads in coverage.

​​​​​​​

Also keep an eye out for Michigan's Will Johnson (CB) and Kenneth Grant (DT), who are both extremely talented defenders with likely first-round expectations heading into the 2025 draft cycle, as they are underclassmen who are not yet draft eligible in 2024.

Of course, the final name you should look out for is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, with speculation growing that he could jump to the NFL. Michigan has been in hot water recently regarding a potential sign-stealing scandal that could put sanctions on the university. If Harbaugh wants to avoid the headache, he could leave that all behind and return to the pro game.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.