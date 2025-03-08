Summary Mick Foley masterminded the Three Faces of Foley.

The WWE Hall of Famer made Cactus Jack one of the most iconic WWE Superstars.

The Hardcore Legend was paid tribute to in the form of a WWE Champion's gear on WWE SmackDown.

As WWE embarks on the final stretch of the Road to WrestleMania, a star-studded roster continues to impress the WWE Universe. Having just closed their first SmackDown since the Elimination Chamber, both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton responded to the industry-changing heel turn from John Cena. A card that also crowned a new United States Champion in LA Knight, the Philadelphia crowd even witnessed a Street Fight between Chelsea Green and Michin. Another fantastic bout between the pair, Green's costume caught the attention of the masses, as the Women's United States Champion dedicated her gear to the legendary Cactus Jack.

Cactus Jack is one of the three Faces of Foley, a trilogy of characters masterminded by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. An intense wrestler who too often performed life-risking feats, Foley's ability to emotionally connect with a crowd and deliver in the ring just as well was second to none. Whether it was as Cactus Jack, Dude Love, or Mankind, there was a version of Foley for everyone.

One of the more commonly preferred variations, Cactus Jack, was a true brawler who wasn't scared to harm himself if it meant hurting his opponent. A gimmick that is highly revered, Green dedicated her Street Fight gear to Jack's infamous Wild West appearance this past SmackDown. An apropos decision, Foley has reacted to the tribute.

Chelsea Green's Cactus Jack Tribute

The United States Champion did the look justice

Facing off against Michin, Green entered the Wells Fargo Center with Secret 'Hervice' Piper Niven by her side. Going on to have an expected fantastic Street Fight match, a dramatic twist occurred when Alba Fyre made herself known, helping Green retain and pledging allegiance to the cause.

Now referred to as Slaygent A, the most noteworthy moment was Green's attire. Entering Philadelphia with her version of Cactus Jack's 'Wanted Dead or Alive' T-shirt, Green went the whole nine yards in a look she referred to as Chick Foley. An accurate depiction of the Hardcore Legend, Mick Foley reacted to the SmackDown tribute on Instagram.

"CACTUS CHELSEA! Thank you Chelsea Green for breaking out the #CactusJack gear…and attitude tonight on @WWE #SmackDown - I’m honored!"

Viral Reaction to Green's Tribute

The Canadian's gear didn't go unnoticed

Capping off the most successful year of her career by becoming the United States Women's Champion in 2024, Green hasn't shown signs of slowing down this year, as she continues to provide the women's division with entertainment and fantastic in-ring showcases. Continuing her success on SmackDown, her Cactus Jack-inspired look has got the WWE Universe talking, as well as her own husband, former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder.