Summary The Hall of Fame celebrates the best characters in WWE's history.

Mick Foley proposes an iconic WWE match for a first-of-its-kind induction.

Proposal opens doors for new Hall of Fame categories.

The WWE has had countless moments that stand the test of time. An industry that is often referred to as a 'moments business', professional wrestling is all about the points that last forever in the minds of fans. Due to professional wrestling's already wacky nature, the WWE is often blessed with moments that stand out, for better or worse. One WWE Hall of Famer who has had countless legendary memories throughout his immense career is Mick Foley. Often referred to as the Hardcore Legend, Foley has spoken out on a revolutionary idea to induct a WWE match into the Hall of Fame, and it is one that the WWE Universe would struggle to disagree with.

The Hall of Fame has been a staple of WrestleMania weekend since its inception in 1993. With sole inductee Andre the Giant having his own event dedicated to him, the Hall of Fame has since inducted the greatest characters professional wrestling has ever seen, from wrestlers to celebrities and everything in between. However, one thing the Hall of Fame has never done is stray away from specifically being an event dedicated to wrestlers. Speaking to Casino Beats, Mick Foley has pitched a unique idea of placing an iconic match into the Hall of Fame, something that could pave the way for numerous categories in years to come.

Mick Foley Pitches Iconic Match for WWE Hall of Fame

The Hardcore Legend has a soft spot for his own work

The Hardcore Legend is a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee. Having had a career that consists of the riskiest moments wrestling has ever seen, Foley was also the mastermind behind the Three Faces of Foley, an emotionally gripping trilogy of characters. A legend in every sense of the word, he is well-placed to discuss numerous topics surrounding the WWE. The King of Hardcore recently pitched an Intergender match for WrestleMania 41 to Casino Beats and has now raised the idea of placing his legendary Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame.

“I don't know if it would be the first one in [the Hall of Fame], but I think it would be a part of the first intake, I would like to think so at least. I think that Cell match is the only match in wrestling history that people celebrate the anniversary of ... it's got a legacy of its own, which not many matches can say to be fair.”

Foley and Taker's 1998 Battle

The duo arguably had the best Hell in a Cell match of all time

A match that is so iconic it has its own Wikipedia page dedicated to it, Mankind and Undertaker's Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring in 1998 is one of the craziest WWE matches of all time. Best remembered for Foley's intentional fall from the top of the cell through the announce table and his unintentional fall through the cell into the ring, it set the standard for what the intensity and hatred observed in a Hell of a Cell match should be. Although it is a match that shouldn't be replicated due to its intense violence, it most certainly has an argument for entering the Hall of Fame.