Summary Mick Foley is the latest WWE icon to speak on the subject of the company's Mount Rushmore of wrestlers.

'The Hardcore Legend' named two separate lists, for a total of eight wrestlers.

Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin both make the count cut when it comes to the best in the eyes of Foley.

The Mount Rushmore of WWE. A source of contention and many a heated debate amongst wrestling fans the world over. The subject has been increasingly weighed in on by WWE superstars past and present over recent years, with the latest to have named his four-man shortlist coming in the form of Mick Foley.

Foley himself features on the Mount Rushmore of a WWE fan here and there, with the now-59-year-old having been responsible for some of the greatest spots in wrestling history. It is therefore safe to say that Foley is more than qualified to speak on the best to ever do it.

During a recent interview with CasinoBeats, the Hall of Famer was drawn to a host of topics, one of which came in the form of his Mount Rushmore. And, after first providing his list for an overall wrestling Mount Rushmore, Foley then honed in specifically on the WWE:

“My general Mount Rushmore would be Terry Funk, Shawn Michaels, Bruiser Brody and Tommy Billington, the Dynamite Kid. Those are unusual choices, but no one says ‘Nah they don't deserve to be there’. If it was a WWE Mount Rushmore, I'd go with Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

Rank Name Years with WWE 1 Ric Flair 1991 - 2009 2 Shawn Michaels 1987 - 2010 3 The Rock 1996 - present 4 Stone Cold Steve Austin 1995 - 2022

Ric Flair

Credit: WWE

Kicking Mick Foley's WWE Mount Rushmore into gear is a superstar with a legitimate claim to being the best of all time. Ric Flair remains to this day nothing short of an icon in the wrestling game. 'The Nature Boy' was the ultimate showman, with his work both in the ring and on the mic some of the finest ever. Above all, Flair's claim to a place on the list of the four greatest of all time comes courtesy of his 16 World Championships - a record to this day (alongside John Cena). The Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun is a worthy inclusion on any Mount Rushmore.

Shawn Michaels

Credit: WWE

Next up comes another frequent entrant in the conversation for the best. Shawn Michaels is the only superstar to feature on both Mick Foley's wrestling Mount Rushmore and the WWE equivalent. And it is not difficult to see why. Michaels boasted every trait required of a top-level WWE superstar. He was a masterful technician between the ropes, with 'Sweet Chin Music' remaining one of the most iconic finishing moves in history. 'The Heartbreak Kid' was just as good outside the ring, too, boasting the ability to turn a crowd with anything from a passionate promo to a simple facial expression. An undisputed contender in the GOAT debate.

The Rock

There is a reason that no one batted an eyelid when The Rock began to refer to himself as 'The Great One'. This is because the California native was and remains, in every sense of the word, great. The Rock is a name which has become synonymous with the WWE over the years. Now a fully-fledged Hollywood star, the 52-year-old made his name in the wrestling industry, and in a fashion like no other. His work on the mic redefined the promo, with The Rock's quick wit and crowd work still arguably the best. And all of this without mentioning 'The Brahma Bull's success in the squared circle, where he has racked up eight world title wins.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

No WWE Mount Rushmore would look quite complete without the legend that is Stone Cold Steve Austin. And Mick Foley did not disappoint in saving a place on his Mount Rushmore for 'The Texas Rattlesnake'. Austin, when it comes to overall impact on the industry, is in the eyes of many fans the best in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. Be it in the conversation for the greatest face, finishing move, crowd pop, entrance or beyond, the 60-year-old is never long in seeing his name come to the fore. Austin, for his part, features on the Mount Rushmore of countless all-time greats in the wrestling industry.