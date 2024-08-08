Highlights Saul Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga shared a fiery exchange during a face-off Tuesday.

New footage shared from an event organizer shows what Canelo and Berlanga said to each other during their argument.

They fight for real September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Event organizers who mic'd up Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga have revealed what the super middleweight boxing rivals said to one another during a heated face-off that GIVEMESPORT attended Tuesday at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Though Canelo has run a gauntlet of elite opponents in the last 10 years, there are only a handful of fighters who have angered him so much that we see a different side to him during the build-up to one of his world championship fights. Considering how animated the Mexican boxer got this week, it'd be safe to assume we can add Berlanga to that list.

Canelo And Berlanga Have Heated Face-Off

It seemingly all comes down to a matter of respect

It would also be safe to assume that Berlanga is not the first choice of opponent fight fans would have hoped for Canelo's return to the ring September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Though Berlanga has demonstrated knockout ability over inferior opposition, and has a powerful promoter in Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, in truth, he has done little to warrant the shot at one of the sport's No.1 fighters in Canelo.

Additionally, Canelo has a natural rival in fellow-Mexican fighter David Benavidez, who has three big wins in a row over Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Benavidez would have been a more worthwhile opponent on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

However, the way Berlanga has approached the Canelo fight so far, fans may have a far more spicier encounter than they had previously expected.

“He’s fought everybody and he’s seen it all. The difference in this fight isn’t physical. It’s about IQ and intelligence in that ring," said Berlanga to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters. "That’s gonna make the difference. You could have all the power in the world, but at this level, it’s about intelligence."

Canelo, meanwhile, said:

"He thinks he has more intelligence than me and everyone I’ve fought. C’mon bro, he’s not gonna be able to touch me."

Things got even more heated when they went face to face with one another. And you can watch the full exchange right here:

Canelo Goes Head to Head With The UFC

Canelo, and UFC, both have events on the same night, in the same city

Canelo's big bout against Berlanga lands on the same date, and takes place in the same city, as UFC's Noche show — subsidized by Riyadh Season — rich has cost exorbitant amounts for graphic design and test runs, due to how modern, and state-of-the-art, the UFC's host venue, the $2.3 billion The Sphere, truly is.

But Canelo is seemingly not afraid of any challenges and will be looking to produce a statement at Berlanga's expense.