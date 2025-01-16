Atlanta United have reached a verbal agreement with Middlesbrough on a potential new MLS-record deal for Ivory Coast international forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal will be in the region of $20 million, sources add, but the deal isn't done yet. Atlanta are working to finalize personal terms with Latte Lath. Other clubs remain alert to Latte Lath's situation in England too.

Latte Lath, 26, is a star for Boro and made his Ivory Coast international debut this summer. He joined the English club in the summer of 2023 from Atalanta . Latte Lath has 26 goals in 56 appearances (3,671 minutes) since arriving.

He was sent on a series of loans from Atalanta, the last of which in Switzerland with FC St. Gallen where he excelled before making the transfer to Boro.

Boro sit fifth in the Championship, 11 points off automatic promotion. They are only two points above seventh, which could see them fall out of the promotion playoff places. Latte Lath is the club's leading scorer.

Atlanta's Winter Overhaul

Atlanta are in the midst of a complete transformation, starting last summer. Latte Lath would be a huge piece as the club enters a new era. The club are simultaneously working on a deal to re-sign winger Miguel Almiron from Newcastle.

Over the summer, Atlanta had the most opulent outbound transfer window in MLS history. Thiago Almada was transferred to Botafogo for $21 million (the most ever guaranteed fee in MLS history) and another $9 million in add-ons; Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for $10 million and Caleb Wiley joined Chelsea for a fee of $11 million. They filled one DP spot with the acquisition of Russia international Alexey Miranchuk from Atalanta.

Miranchuk and the squad then shocked the league with a win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the playoffs. It was the biggest playoff upset in MLS history.

Atlanta Chris Henderson the new sporting director shortly before Ronny Deila took over as head coach. Both have winning histories in the league, Henderson with Lagerwey in Seattle and Deila won MLS Cup with NYCFC in 2021