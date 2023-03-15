Mido, while on loan at Wigan in 2009, had one of the worst crossbar challenge attempts in Soccer AM history.

The Egyptian striker approached the ball like usual and ended up fairly miserably, but it's now emerged that he did it on purpose.

Mido has finally explained the reason behind his woeful attempt, and to be honest, it's actually really quite wholesome.

What happened with Mido's crossbar attempt?

Mido scored over 30 times in English football, including 20 for Tottenham Hotspur, so he's clearly someone that knows where the back of the net is.

That made his crossbar challenge attempt even more surprising, with Mido completely scuffing his shot and hit a man who was watching the taping nearby.

Don't believe us? Well you can watch the awful attempt from Mido for yourself below...

Video: Mido's awful crossbar challenge attempt

Mido has now explained why he messed up his crossbar challenge attempt in 2009 as badly as he did, and the reason is actually quite wholesome.

The 40-year-old has explained that the man that he hit with the ball was his driver, whose dream it was to appear on TV.

Mido took the opportunity to get his driver the exposure he wanted, landing his shot right in front of the man to guarantee that he'd make the Soccer AM cut and land himself on TV.

Mido said he would do it again if it meant his driver got to be on TV, noting that he enjoyed seeing "how happy" it made the man.

So so wholesome, right?

What has happened to Mido?

The striker retired from football in June 2013 after getting released from Barnsley earlier on that year.

Mido is probably best known for his time in England, playing up front for the likes of Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan, West Ham and the aforementioned Barnsley.

He also played for Ajax, Roma and Marseille before coming to England, as well as representing the Egyptian national team on 51 occasions, scoring a rather impressive 20 goals between 2001 and 2009.

Mido has also tried his hand at management since retiring from playing football, heading up clubs in his homeland of Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The ex-Tottenham striker was most recently the manager of Ismaily SC, leaving the job in 2022.