Highlights In the past three seasons (2020-2022), Washington, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville have been able to overcome a 3-6 start to make the playoffs.

The 1982 Cleveland Browns made the playoffs with a 4-5 record thanks to the NFL's expanded playoff field after a players' strike.

The 1970 Cincinnati Bengals overcame the lowest win percentage, starting their season 1-6 before winning seven straight games to make the playoffs in the first season after the AFL-NFL merger.

When teams in the NFL are looking for a productive season, the plan is to start strong and win early, but things don't always go as planned. However, just because a team starts slow doesn't mean they can't finish strong. A look back through NFL history will tell you it's been done plenty of times before.

However, while large-scale turnarounds to finish off a regular season have happened a few times in the past, most of those turnarounds result in a postseason berth and nothing more, with only three teams on this list winning a playoff game. Here is a look at the top 10 teams who overcame the worst winning percentage past the midway point of the season to still reach the playoffs.

10 1982 Cleveland Browns (2-4 start | 4-5 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .333

Thanks to the 57-day NFL players' strike in 1982, eight games on the original schedule were canceled. Once league play started up again, the Cleveland Browns were 1-1 but dropped three of their first four games back with just three games remaining on the schedule.

Cleveland was able to win the next two games, and their overall 4-5 record was good enough to finish eighth in the AFC standings. Fortunately for them, the NFL expanded the playoff field to 16 teams to make up for the lost time during the strike. They would lose 27-10 to the Los Angeles Raiders in the first round of the playoffs.

There is certainly an asterisk for the Browns on this list. However, they were able to make their way into the field despite their 33.3% win-rate through six weeks, an impressive feat.

9 2021 Philadelphia Eagles (3-6 start | 9-8 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .333

In their first year with Jalen Hurts as the full-time starter and Nick Sirianni as head coach, things got off to a rocky start for the Philadelphia Eagles as the team dropped six of their first nine outings. With expectations of a rebuilding season, there wasn't much hope for the team to make much noise for the rest of the year.

However, the team found its groove. Going 6-2 over the last eight games of the season, the Eagles managed to squeak out a Wild Card Spot over the New Orleans Saints, with both teams finishing with a record of 9-8.

What's particularly interesting about this midseason turnaround, is that the Eagles' turnaround was so acute that they clinched their playoff spot in Week 17, allowing them to rest Hurts in the regular season finale vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Come the postseason, the Eagles would lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the confidence gained in the back half of the 2021 season could be a large reason why the team was able to make the Super Bowl the very next year.

8 1994 New England Patriots (3-6 start | 10-6 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .333

After dropping the first two games of the season, the New England Patriots seemingly put their struggles in the rear-view mirror with a three-game winning streak. However, the team hit a bit of a slump offensively—well, maybe more than a bit of a slump: they dropped from 28.2 points per game in the first five contests to 10.8 in their next four.

Sitting at 3-6 with their backs against the wall, the Patriots went on a seven-game winning streak to end their season 10-6. Drew Bledsoe was the face of the franchise as the second-year pro, and the team relied very heavily on him and the passing game, as Bledsoe threw 76 more passes than any other quarterback in the league.

QB Pass Attempts Drew Bledsoe 691 Dan Marino 615 Warren Moon 601 Brett Favre 582 Jim Everett 540

The team was unable to build on their momentum in the playoffs, as, oddly enough, they would lose to the Bill Belichick-led Cleveland Browns by a score of 20-13 in the Wild Card round.

7 1995 Detroit Lions (3-6 start | 10-6 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .333

After making the postseason in the two years prior, things weren't looking good for the Detroit Lions' chances after they had dropped six of the first nine games of the 1995 campaign.

However, thanks to the offensive dominance of stars Barry Sanders and Herman Moore (both of whom were named First-Team All-Pros that year), the team was able to close out the season with seven straight victories, including two victories over the division-rival Chicago Bears, to determine their playoff fate. Unfortunately for the team, their third straight playoff appearance turned into their third straight first-round exit.

6 2012 Washington Redskins (3-6 start | 10-6 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .333

With rookie Robert Griffin III under center, the Washington Redskins started the season 3-3, with plenty of optimism for their prospects for the rest of the season. However, after losing three straight contests, their hopes for 2012 were bleak. After coming off of their bye week, the Redskins were able to put together a seven-game winning streak that catapulted the team into first place in the division and helped them reach the playoffs.

The team's success came behind Griffin (who went on to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors) and running back Alfred Morris, who combined to give Washington the number-one rushing offense in the NFL. With that success, Washington had become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL, with a bright future and a seemingly budding superstar at quarterback.

Unfortunately, Griffin's injuries caught up to him by the postseason and the team went on to lose to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. Griffin would never fully recover from the knee injury that chased him from his only playoff start, and the Redskins went on to a decade of mediocrity that hasn't shown any signs of stopping.

5 2008 San Diego Chargers (4-8 start | 8-8 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .333

With Phillip Rivers in his third season as the starting quarterback and LaDainian Tomlinson nearing the end of his prime, the San Diego Chargers were hoping to capitalize on the 2008 season to make a potential Super Bowl run.

Through the first 12 games of the campaign, they were underperforming as much as any team in the league. Sitting at 4-8 on the year with only four games left, the Chargers finally woke up with four straight victories, including two over their biggest competition for the AFC West title, the Denver Broncos.

Team Record San Diego Chargers 8-8 Denver Broncos 8-8 Oakland Raiders 5-11 Kansas City Chiefs 2-14

The Chargers continued their strong play into the postseason, as they were able to beat the heavily favored Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round. As a result, San Diego became the first team in NFL history to go without a winning record until the first week of the playoffs. They would go on to lose in the next round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers.

4 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7 start | 9-8 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .300

Coming off of back-to-back seasons with the worst record in the NFL, it appeared the Jacksonville Jaguars rebuild was going to extend for at least another year. The team had dropped seven of their first 10 games, and was heading into their Week 11 bye with very little optimism for the rest of the year.

However, the Jaguars looked like a whole new ball club coming out of the bye. Head Coach Doug Pederson seemed to finally get things to click within the organization, QB Trevor Lawrence had found his groove as a passer, and Jacksonville was able to finish out the regular season 5-1 in order to win the AFC South and make the postseason.

In the playoffs, the team also showed strong resilience as they went into halftime down 27-7 against the Chargers before storming back to win the game 31-30. They'd then go on to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round.

3 2014 Carolina Panthers (3-8-1 start | 7-8-1 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .250

Heading into Week 14 of the 2014 season, the Carolina Panthers were sitting at 3-8-1 on the season and third place in the NFC South. Yet the team was able to go on a four-game win streak in the final stretch of the schedule in order to reclaim the division title.

What makes this even more impressive is that the Panthers were without star Cam Newton in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, so backup Derek Anderson had to help guide the team to victory. The team was also driven by a strong defensive performance led by linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.

In the playoffs, the Panthers were able to win against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round before falling 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional.

However, the team was able to capitalize on that momentum going into the 2015 season, where the Panthers would go 15-1 behind Newton's MVP campaign and make a run all the way to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Denver Broncos in Peyton Manning's final game.

Winning percentage during start of season: .222

In one of the more inspirational stories in NFL History, veteran quarterback Alex Smith returned to action for the Washington Football Team after suffering a brutal fracture to his tibia and fibula in 2018 that was expected to end his career and even threatened his life at one point.

After playing in just one of the first six games, Smith would take over in Week 8 against the New York Giants and become the team's starter from there. Despite losing the next week, which left the team sitting at 2-7 on the season, Smith was able to spark the momentum of the team and help them win four games in a row.

The veteran quarterback would miss the next two games due to injury, resulting in two more losses on the record. However, Smith was able to return for the regular season finale where he helped Washington pull out a 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Smith was unable to enjoy the fruits of his regular season labor, as he was not medically cleared for the playoffs, where Washington would lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. However, the 16-year veteran's supreme effort was recognized with the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, after which he retired.

1 1970 Cincinnati Bengals (1-6 start | 8-6 finish)

Winning percentage during start of season: .143

The top spot on this list belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals, who were able to make this historic turnaround in just their third year of existence and debut season in the NFL. Predictably, they stumbled out of the gates to a 1-6 start before ripping off seven straight victories to miraculously end the year with a winning record.

In the first officially merged season between the NFL and AFL, the Bengals were able to notch a season-opening victory against the Oakland Raiders before they losing their next six games on the bounce.

With their backs against the wall, the special teams unit did the heavy lifting, scoring 31 of 43 points in the Week 8 victory over the Buffalo Bills that served as the catalyst for Cincinnati's success for the rest of the season. Despite the newfound momentum, Paul Brown's Bengals would lose to the Baltimore Colts in the first round of the playoffs, 17-0.

Rank Team Playoff Result 1 1970 Cincinnati Bengals Loss in Wild Card round 2 2020 Washington Football Team Loss in Wild Card round 3 2014 Carolina Panthers Loss in Divisional round 4 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars Loss in Divisional round 5 2008 San Diego Chargers Loss in Divisional round 6 2012 Washington Redskins Loss in Wild Card round 7 1995 Detroit Lions Loss in Wild Card round 8 1994 New England Patriots Loss in Wild Card round 9 2021 Philadelphia Eagles Loss in Wild Card round 10 1982 Cleveland Browns Loss in Wild Card round

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.