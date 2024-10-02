Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron is a target for several clubs including Everton and teams in the MLS for the January transfer window, according to reports.

Almiron is in his seventh season with the Magpies, who are aiming to become Champions League regulars after qualifying for the competition two years ago. However, after his poor form, they may have to improve on the Paraguayan to realise that dream - and with global teams said to be interested in his signature, that money could be vital in securing another target to move ahead of him in the pecking order.

Almiron 'Could Leave' Newcastle in January

The Magpies could look to bring in other right-winger targets

The report from TEAMtalk suggests that Almiron was close to leaving Newcastle in January, and there is a good chance that he could leave in the January transfer window.

Newcastle didn't spend big in the summer, with little improvement in the playing squad thanks to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules - leaving them in a position where they were forced to sell players and come as close to making a profit as possible.

Miguel Almiron's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =5th Goals 3 =8th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =9th Shots Per Game 1.2 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 6.60 16th

Almiron, who has been described as "magnificent" was one of those who was close to leaving, with Everton interested - and Newcastle would have been able to move for other right-winger stars had he left. Eddie Howe is a big fan of the Paraguayan after playing a key part in leading them to the Champions League two years ago and was hopeful that he would stay - though he could depart in the winter transfer window.

The report states that there is 'major' interest from Major League Soccer teams and Saudi Pro League sides, as well as France and Germany - but Everton had made a move in the summer. The Toffees held an interest but had him a fair way down their shortlist, and after failing in moves for other wingers, they could field an offer in the summer if their prospective new owners could bed in nicely in that time.

Newcastle reportedly wanted a full sale of Almiron, which could have brought in new players, and that put Everton off - though with other clubs keen, the Toffees could be forced into action. American side Charlotte are thought to be interested, with contacts ongoing between the US club and Almiron's representatives - but they will have to match his £60,000-per-week wages.

Almiron May Have to be Moved on For Better Targets

The Paraguayan's inconsistency is a major issue

Almiron was Newcastle's record signing upon his arrival in 2019, and despite a slow start to life under Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce, it was his goals for Newcastle under Howe that saw him shoot to prominence.

Winning the Premier League's Player of the Month award in October 2022 after scoring six goals in six Premier League games, he continued that form to help the club qualify for the Champions League.

However, Almiron is clearly a confidence-based player, and he's not been at his best since. Newcastle have two quality options on the left-wing in Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, but their right-wing options of Jacob Murphy and Almiron aren't entirely at that Champions League level in terms of consistency.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that he will look at a potential exit route in January if his playing time doesn't improve between now and then, and Everton could be the ones to offer him an escape route.

