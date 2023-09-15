Highlights Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron has become a regular under Eddie Howe, with the manager valuing his work rate and fitness.

Almiron struggled initially at Newcastle, but under Howe's guidance, he played a key role in the team's success last season.

As Almiron is already 29 years old, Newcastle may be looking to bring in a new right-sided attacker in the near future, as they have been linked with other players in that position.

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has become a key player over the last couple of seasons, and Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has explained why Eddie Howe is a big fan of him, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Paraguay international struggled during his early years at St James' Park, but he's now a regular under Howe.

Newcastle United news - Miguel Almiron

Almiron signed for the Magpies back in 2019 for a then-club-record fee of £20m, as per BBC. The former Atlanta United winger arrived from Major League Soccer in what was a risky transfer from the North East club. It's never going to be easy making the step up to the Premier League, considering the difference in quality.

It wasn't easy for Almiron when he arrived in England, but he became a regular and started to flourish under Howe's guidance. Although he's not made the most significant impact this season, last campaign, the 29-year-old played a key role in helping the Magpies finish in the Champions League places.

Miguel Almiron Newcastle Stats Starts Goals Assists 2018/2019 9 0 0 2019/2020 35 4 2 2020/2021 28 4 1 2021/2022 19 1 0 2022/2023 29 11 2 2023/2024 4 0 0 All statistics via FBref

As you can see above, Almiron barely made an impact in his first few years at the club, but Newcastle remained patient with the winger, even despite criticism from fans. As the Premier League side continues to grow over the next few years, they may be looking to bring in a specialist player on the right-hand side of attack, but he's certainly doing a job at the moment.

Although Almiron is yet to contribute in terms of goals and assists this campaign, Howe has opted to start him every single game, despite having new signing Harvey Barnes sitting on the bench. The former Bournemouth manager is clearly a big fan of Almiron, as he alluded to before the season began...

"Miggy is a hugely important player for us. Last year he was outstanding. Everyone talks about the goals with Miggy last season but he is an incredible presser of the ball so I thought he contributed in both areas. He scored at Rangers in pre-season the other day so a really good start for him. He's looked really sharp since he came back. A big season for him. With the various competitions we have it is important everybody contributes."

He's one of the fittest players in the team - Keith Downie

Howe's philosophy has been heavily based on hard work and pressing, which Almiron brings in abundance. Although the likes of Barnes might bring more quality to Newcastle's attack, it's clear that Howe values other factors in his players outside of scoring goals and creating.

Sky Sports reporter Downie has claimed that Almiron's work rate is really pleasing for Howe and he's one of the fittest players in the team. That's the reason why Howe often sticks with the Paraguayan for the duration of games, due to having a player that will give his all until the final whistle. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Downie said...

"I think what Almiron does do and I think that's one of the reasons why he was kept on until the end against Liverpool before the international break, is because of his work rate. His work rate is second to none and I think he's one of the fittest players in the team, if not the fittest. I think that goes a long way to pleasing Eddie Howe."

Will Newcastle look to replace Almiron in the near future?

With Almiron now 29 years old, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Howe and his recruitment team scouting the market for a new right-sided attacker. Newcastle have been heavily linked with signing players in Almiron's position in recent months, so it could be one to keep an eye on in the January transfer window.

Journalist Christian Falk told GIVEMESPORT back in July that Newcastle were really keen on bringing Moussa Diaby to St James' Park, before the French winger opted to join Aston Villa. Journalist Paul Brown also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko was being targeted by Newcastle in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Due to Financial Fair Play regulations, Newcastle weren't able to strengthen in every position during the transfer window, but considering some of the players they've targeted in recent months, signing a right winger could be an option, possibly next summer.