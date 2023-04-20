Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron may not be 'part of the furniture long-term' at St James' Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old has been in impressive form for Newcastle this season, but they could be looking to upgrade as they continue to splash the cash.

Newcastle United news - Miguel Almiron

Almiron signed for the Magpies for a fee of £20m back in 2019, according to BBC.

The Paraguayan struggled to make an impact when he first joined the club, but he's really kicked on this season.

Almiron even won the Premier League Player of the Month award back in October, beating Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Granit Xhaka, amongst others.

However, despite his impressive form this campaign, Almiron has been linked with a move away from the club.

A report from the Telegraph recently claimed that Newcastle could consider selling Almiron at the end of the season.

At the age of 29, Almiron isn't getting any younger and they may be looking to bring in an elite-level player to play in his position, possibly with more time on their side.

The former Atlanta United winger had other interest from the Premier League before joining Newcastle, according to his agent.

He said: "There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel but they never made an offer. Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for him but we did not want it to be a loan."

What has Jones said about Almiron?

Jones has suggested that Almiron may not be part of the long-term furniture at St James' Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Almiron isn't in immediate danger of a transfer, but someone mentioned to me in passing the other day, that they weren't entirely convinced that Almiron would stay part of the furniture long-term and just be something to look out for maybe at the start of next season. It's one to keep an eye on."

How has Almiron performed this season?

Almiron started the campaign exceptionally at St James' Park, which could have come as a surprise to many, after he scored just one Premier League goal in 30 games last term, according to Transfermarkt.

However, Almiron is now playing a pivotal role for the north east club, scoring 11 goals in England's top flight, as per FBref.

The South American is also averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.08, ranking him fifth in the Newcastle squad.