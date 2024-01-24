Highlights Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron may leave before the transfer window closes as Al-Shabab are confident of signing him.

Newcastle may need to offload key players to fund squad reinforcements due to financial constraints.

Al-Shabab has a verbal agreement with Newcastle, but terms with Almiron still need to be discussed.

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron could be heading through the exit door before the January transfer window closes, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Al-Shabab are confident of getting a deal done.

Almiron has been a key player for Eddie Howe since the former Bournemouth manager arrived at St James' Park, but he's not hit the heights expected of him this season. As the Magpies continue to grow with funding from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, players like Almiron could be blended out as they look to bring success to the North East club.

Howe's side are battling to stay within the Premier League's profit and sustainability limits, meaning their spending could be limited in the January transfer window. As a result, the Magpies might be forced to cash in on one of their key players to help fund reinforcements throughout the squad, and Almiron is now starting to attract interest.

Al-Shabab pushing to sign Almiron

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Shabab now have a verbal agreement with Newcastle for Almiron, but the Saudi Arabian club are yet to discuss terms with the 29-year-old. It's understood that Newcastle are seeking in the region of £30m to allow Almiron to depart, and it's no surprise considering some of the fees the Middle Eastern sides have forked out over the last year or so.

Miguel Almiron - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 18/19 10 0 0 1 19/20 36 4 2 2 20/21 34 4 1 2 21/22 30 1 0 3 22/23 34 11 2 5 23/24 21 3 1 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 24/01/2024

Almiron hasn't performed to the level he showed last season since the current campaign began, so Howe and his recruitment team might be a little more open to a departure than they would have 12 months ago. As brutal as it sounds, Newcastle may feel offloading Almiron will help benefit the rest of the squad.

At the age of 29, with Almiron turning 30 next month, Newcastle could see it as the perfect time to cash in. The Magpies have started to target young, up-and-coming stars, such as Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, so offloading some of their ageing players if a significant offer arrives could be smart. A key issue for Newcastle could be that Almiron's former club, Atlanta United, have a 20-25% sell-on clause, meaning they will pocket a reasonable percentage if the Magpies sanction a sale. As a result, Howe's side may be considering demanding more than Al-Shabab will consider he is worth.

Related 'Sources at Newcastle indicate' PIF are still backing Eddie Howe Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has recently come under pressure following disappointing results at St. James' Park.

Dharmesh Sheth - Almiron deal one to watch

Sheth has suggested that this deal could be one to watch with Newcastle likely to generate the most money from Saudi Arabia for Almiron, and Al-Shabab are really pushing to sign him. The Sky Sports reporter adds that the Middle Eastern outfit are confident that they will be able to secure his signature this month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday, Sheth said...

"The Miguel Almiron one though, that's the interesting one, because it seems that that could be the one that could generate the most amount of money with regard to the transfer fee, predominantly because it's a Saudi Arabian club and the Saudi Pro League are interested. We know that Al-Shabab are really pushing to try and sign him and I'm told that they're confident of getting a deal done. The fee would be in the region of around £30m, which would probably sort Newcastle United out with regard to how close they are to these profitability and sustainability rules. So that is definitely one to watch."

Newcastle won't offload Bruno Guimaraes

As previously mentioned, offloading a member of the squad could be necessary for Newcastle to further reinforce Howe's team. Of course, the Magpies won't want to lose one of their key stars at all, but the reality is, something will have to give. Bruno Guimaraes is one player attracting interest and would command a huge fee, with reports in Spain suggesting that Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona are all keen on the Brazilian international.

However, don't panic Newcastle fans, as journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guimaraes won't be going anywhere in the January transfer window. The respected reporter also names Paris Saint-Germain as an admirer, but they might not make a move until 2025.