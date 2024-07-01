Highlights Newcastle are in talks with a Saudi Pro League club for Almiron's sale.

The Magpies are aiming to improve their financial situation at St James' Park.

It's unclear what fee Newcastle will be looking to receive for Almiron

Newcastle United are now in talks with an unnamed Saudi Pro League side over the sale of Miguel Almiron, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Newcastle Looking to Cash in on Almiron

They're looking to help their PSR situation

Sky Sports reporter Downie has now confirmed that Newcastle are now in talks with a Saudi Pro League side over the sale of Almiron, with the Magpies looking to cash in on the Paraguayan international...

"Newcastle United are in talks with a Saudi Pro-League club over the sale of Miguel Almiron. Newcastle could be set to cash in on the Paraguayan international, with the Saudi transfer window opening today. Unclear the fee & to which Saudi club, but understand talks have been taking place regarding the 30-year-old."

Almiron struggled to produce last season after flourishing under Eddie Howe during the 2022/2023 campaign. The 30-year-old, labelled as 'important' by Howe, is reaching the latter stages of his career, so cashing in amid financial troubles could be a smart move.