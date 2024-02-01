Highlights Miguel Azeez, once highly rated, is set to leave Arsenal on a permanent transfer after struggling to make an impact in the senior squad.

The 21-year-old midfielder is on the verge of signing for Atletico Baleares in the Spanish third tier, ending his Arsenal career.

Despite previous interest from Barcelona, Azeez's contract expiration has led Arsenal to allow him the chance to pursue a fresh opportunity.

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez is close to joining Spanish side Atletico Baleares on a permanent deal after struggling to break into the senior squad at the Emirates Stadium.

Azeez was highly rated as a youngster and was given the opportunity to develop out on loan at various clubs around Europe, but he's now set to leave the Gunners on a permanent transfer.

Azeez close to departure

The Athletic have recently reported that Azeez is set to bring his Arsenal career to an end by signing for Atletico Baleares, who play in the Spanish regionalised third tier. The 21-year-old has previously spent time out on loan at Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, and UD Ibiza, but the north London outfit have now opted to sanction a permanent departure.

Miguel Azeez - Career stats Clubs Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal U21 38 5 3 Arsenal U18 33 7 4 UD Ibiza 11 0 0 Portsmouth 10 1 1 Wigan 2 0 0 Arsenal 1 0 0 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 01/02/2024

Azeez's contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but Arsenal are now allowing him to explore a fresh opportunity in the winter rather than remain with the club for the rest of the campaign. It's an interesting move for the England youth international, who was reportedly a target for Barcelona as recently as July 2023.

Earlier in the term, Azeez was spotted in first-team training ahead of Arsenal's clash with Fulham in August, but it appears he's not done enough to impress Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff. The Azeez departure reiterates a change in philosophy for the Gunners when it comes to youth products.

Bradley Ibrahim, who has joined Hertha Berlin, and Lino Sousa, who is close to joining Aston Villa, are both departing in the January transfer window. The Gunners secured permanent exits for both players, signalling a change in strategy as they look to move on any youngsters they feel are unlikely to develop into talent capable of producing for the senior squad.

Arsenal have been 'looking into' full-backs

It's been a quiet window for the north London club in terms of incomings with Arteta and his recruitment team clearly focusing on offloading some of the players they deem surplus to requirements. As the Gunners push to win the Premier League title after falling at the final hurdle last season, there's an argument that Arsenal need reinforcements to aid their chances of doing so.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have been focusing on trying to sign a full-back in the January transfer window, but as it stands, nothing has convinced them to pull the trigger on a potential deal. The respected reporter adds that signing a striker was never really a possibility due to a lack of top-level players being available for the right price. With the deadline edging closer, the addition of a new defender appears to be unlikely for the winter window, but it will be interesting to see if they reassess in the summer.