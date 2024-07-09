Highlights Mikal Bridges is excited to join former college teammates on the NY Knicks, but will miss the Nets relationships he built.

When Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Brooklyn Nets were trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks , the star forward wasted no time talking to his former Villanova teammates. Jalen Brunson , Josh Hart , Donte DiVincenzo , and Bridges all jumped on a FaceTime call the same night, excited to play as NBA teammates.

Even though Bridges is excited about playing with his former college teammates, he will miss a lot of the relationships he built in one-and-a-half years in a Nets uniform.

"Wherever I go, I feel like I always build pretty good relationships. It's never easy to go... You know me, I talk to everybody... I'm going to be pretty close to everybody, but it's sad man. I'm going to miss everybody, but I'm still in the East, so I guess I get to see them four times." - Mikal Bridges

Cameron Johnson falls right into this category. The Phoenix Suns traded him and Bridges to Brooklyn in the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal during the 2022-23 campaign. Both two-way wings developed a strong relationship, even earning the nickname "The Twins" for how much they hung out on and off the court.

Trading Bridges brings Brooklyn into a full-scale rebuild, and they will likely move more veterans to bring in draft capital, young players, or take on expiring contracts.

Making Room For the Future

Nets have a pair of valuable "3 and D" wings they look to trade

Dorian Finney-Smith and Johnson could help any playoff-hopeful squad looking to add three-point shooting and defense on the wing.

Johnson shot 39.1 percent from deep this season on 6.1 attempts and averaged 13.4 points per game. While most of his minutes come at the power forward position, his shooting ability allows him to play at small forward in some bigger lineups. He can also handle the ball well at his size. This versatility makes him valuable to any team needing an offensive upgrade on the wing. However, he needs to stay on the court. Johnson has missed many games in his career due to injury, only playing 58 games in the 2023-24 season.

Finney-Smith brings an element of toughness to the table. He only averaged 8.5 points per game last season, but he often guards the opposition's best wing scorer. He still serves as a threat from downtown, shooting 34.8 percent on 4.9 attempts from deep this past season. After his first three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks , he was a lock to start due to his defense and shooting presence. He will likely play the same role if he is traded to a playoff contender this summer.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Cleveland Cavaliers expressed interest in trading for both wings. Fans should expect the Nets to make more moves this offseason, as they fully lean into their rebuild.