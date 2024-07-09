Highlights Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks from the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks welcomed their newest addition to the squad on Tuesday morning, Mikal Bridges . Traded for a boatload of draft picks, Bridges’ swap across the East River from the Brooklyn Nets to the Knicks was the first trade between the two clubs in over forty years.

Bridges was acquired by a team that is all in—the Knicks—from a team that is all out—the Nets. Despite sharing a city, the two teams are in opposite scenarios, where the Knicks are a win-now team that possesses championship aspirations, and the Nets are an offloading, rebuilding squad starting from the ground up.

Bridges is expected to fit right in with the Knicks, as he was a former teammate of a few of the main players with Villanova back in 2016, and his game will play well at Madison Square Garden. He revealed quite a bit about the trade, his feelings for both teams and the overall situation at his press conference with the Knicks on Tuesday morning.

Forming a Bond

Bridges expressed his desire to form a further bond with the Knicks players

Fielding a bunch of questions from the media during his inaugural press conference, Bridges was first asked where he was when he heard he was traded. He revealed that he was traveling and not home when the trade broke.

“Usually I'm home, I don't travel that much, but I was traveling and just crazy what happened. It was just wild, just not thinking I was gonna happen and it was. It was just a crazy moment, it was really crazy.” —Mikal Bridges

Bridges repeatedly expressed how hyped he was when the trade was broken. He displayed excitement about teaming up with the Knicks, particularly OG Anunoby, whom he revealed that he is a big fan of his game.

“Teammates, I mean, everybody's great. I got relationships with a lot of people, obviously, outside the [Villanova] guys, OG. And I was excited when they signed them back. I've always been a big fan of OG and I think I've said a lot of things about them when I was in Phoenix and Brooklyn as well. So I got a lot of players, Julius [Randle], everybody, so I'm excited.” —Mikal Bridges

By now it is known that Bridges was teammates with Jalen Brunson , Josh Hart , and Donte DiVincenzo at Villanova back in 2016, a team that actually won the NCAA championship. Therefore, the chemistry with those guys is naturally there, but Bridges is looking forward to forming relationships with the other guys, particularly Anunoby.

Anunoby recently re-signed with the Knicks on a five-year, $210 million contract, cementing his place with New York for the next several seasons. Bridges, who has two more years on his deal with the Knicks, could also re-sign down the road.

Brooklyn Hardships

Bridges expressed how he endured adversity with the Nets, but will still miss his teammates

Bridges visited Madison Square Garden last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, in a game that the Knicks won. After that, it appeared that members of the Knicks were “recruiting” Bridges to join their team, particularly Josh Hart, who trolled Bridges with a SpongeBob meme.

“Happy for those guys, but I wasn't rooting for them. Happy for them. They stay injury free. They play well, but I wasn't really rooting for them that much, man…I don't need them to always have an edge on me. I just don't need that. You know, they just, they play all day.” —Mikal Bridges

Bridges stated during the press conference that back when he was a member of the Nets, he was not rooting for the Knicks and his former Villanova teammates to succeed. The reason was because he did not want them to have an edge on him — but now they are his teammates.

He also revealed that his time with the Nets did not exactly go the way he had hoped. The team around him was not competitive, and Bridges was forced to step into a leadership role that he was not comfortable with, as he was the main man on the team. He said that adversity helped him to grow as a player and as a person.

“Obviously, I didn't play to how I wanted to play. And just learning from it. I think last year was a big learning thing, I just learned from it…you can’t be upset and you know put your head down. I think you just kind of got to look at it and accept what it was and learn how to grow from it. You know you got to use it as fuel, use it you know as a learning experience and I think that's what I'm going to do.” —Mikal Bridges

Despite his hardships in Brooklyn, Bridges stated that he became very close with his teammates there, and departing them for another team is a hard task. He felt the same way when he was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Nets two seasons ago in the Kevin Durant trade.

He will visit Barclays Center donning the blue and orange at least once — the dates have yet to be determined. But for now, his goal remains set: bring the Knicks their first championship since 1973.