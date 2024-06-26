Highlights The Knicks boast one of the NBA's deepest rotations after acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Nets.

New York has the potential to excel offensively and defensively, akin to the Celtics' 2024 title team.

Bridges is a seamless fit for coach Tom Thibodeau's squad, adding durability, defense and championship experience.

The New York Knicks have been knocking on the door of the NBA 's elite teams for two years now, ever since signing Jalen Brunson to one of the best contracts in league history.

His rise to superstardom, coinciding with a complete roster turnaround from the suddenly competent Knicks' front office and a huge culture shift under head coach Tom Thibodeau, has vaulted New York into a class of franchises they have rarely found themselves in this century.

However, after all the smart moves New York has made over the past half-decade, there was one final step to true championship contention.

The Knicks needed another top-tier wing player next to OG Anunoby to complete their starting unit, and several big names came to mind, from Kevin Durant to Jimmy Butler to Paul George and many more.

Well, the Knicks finally pulled the trigger on their last big trade, acquiring Mikal Bridges and a second-round pick from the crosstown Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bojan Bogdanović, five first-round selections, a pick swap and a second-rounder.

Although Bridges isn't quite in the tier of the aforementioned big fishes New York had been in rumors about, he provides exactly what the team needs to rise into the league's group of main title threats.

Knicks Have One of the Deepest 8-Man Rotations in the NBA

Only Boston can rival New York's best squad

As mentioned previously, New York's front office has become one of the league's most savvy operations after nailing many moves since 2018 and has built a sustainable contender in the Big Apple.

The result of this excellence after this last Bridges trade is one of the best 8- to 10-man rotations in basketball, and perhaps the deepest (the Boston Celtics still get the nod because of their historically great starting five, but New York's is deeper).

The Knicks proved their incredible depth this past season with an impressive campaign and playoff run despite brutal injury luck that decimated their roster to a level rarely seen before.

Although it was missing Julius Randle , Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and Bogdanović for important stretches, New York still made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals behind unending waves of quality players.

The team will now enter next season with a lineup of Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby (assuming he re-signs), Randle, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride and either Isaiah Hartenstein or Mitchell Robinson at the center position.

Precious Achiuwa can provide needed backup center depth, and New York would do well to try and acquire a third big man.

New York Knicks Potential Championship-Level Depth Player 2024 PPG TS% Brunson 28.7 59.2% Randle 24.0 56.9% Bridges* 19.6 56.0% Anunoby 14.7 59.1% DiVincenzo 15.5 59.7% Hart 9.4 52.2% Hartenstein 7.8 67.0% Robinson 5.6 54.4% McBride 8.3 59.0%

*As a member of the Brooklyn Nets

The lineup and play-style versatility that this squad will have should be one of its biggest strengths. It can play small ball with Randle at the five due to the size of Anunoby, Bridges, and Hart, or it can go huge with the 6-foot-6 Bridges at the two.

Thibodeau can favor offense with lineups using DiVincenzo and McBride while still maintaining a high defensive ceiling and will always have a bench unit with several capable offensive players on the floor.

In short, New York now has nearly unlimited options in every respect and can match up with every team in the league.

Knicks Could Be Elite on Offense and Defense

Lack of weaknesses reminiscent of Celtics' 2024 title team

With the one caveat being the Knicks retaining Anunoby (which still seems more probable than not because of their financial flexibility), New York can be one of the league's very best on both sides of the floor.

Even without Bridges, in the short time that the team's healthy squad suited up in 2024, it was elite offensively and defensively on its way to a 13-2 record.

Knicks at Full Strength Last Season Dates Record NRTG ORTG DRTG 1/1/24 – 1/27/24 13-2 15.6 (2nd) 119.6 (7th) 104.0 (1st)

After Randle was injured on Jan. 27, New York remained an excellent defensive squad as long as Anunoby took the floor, but the offense definitely needed a boost outside of Brunson's shot creation.

Fortunately, the Knicks should step onto the Madison Square Garden court in 2024-25 with Bridges, Anunoby and Randle as supplementary scorers to Brunson, as well as boasting what may be the best defensive frontcourt in the league.

Bridges, Anunoby and Robinson/Hartenstein are all premier defenders at their positions, while Hart, DiVincenzo, McBride and Achiuwa are excellent on that end as well.

Both Randle and Brunson should improve with their decreased offensive workload, making this Knicks team extraordinarily difficult to score on.

New York will almost certainly be the best matchup for the Celtics' versatile five-out attack with quality defenders for all of their guys.

Bridges Is a Perfect Fit for Tom Thibodeau’s Squad

He fits on the court and within their culture

Much has been made of the Villanova quartet of players who won a championship together in college rejoining to play for the Knicks, and rightly so. This past season proved the incredible chemistry that DiVincenzo, Brunson and Hart have on the floor, and Bridges should complement that perfectly.

Add in the winning backgrounds and basketball IQ of many Villanova products, and they have been a huge part of the cultural shift in New York.

However, Bridges' seamless fit goes beyond just his background. He is perhaps the most durable player in the NBA, which is important for a Knicks team that just lost a season to injury and needs a guarantee that its best guys will be in the lineup come April.

Bridges has played 474 straight games to begin his career after appearing in 116 of 116 possible games at Villanova.

Continuing the theme of recent Knicks' moves, Bridges is the quintessential Thibodeau player: a durable, tough, defensive-minded team-first guy. He will have no problem playing heavy minutes when needed and can give his head coach a larger margin for error to save his more fragile players for the playoffs.

Bridges has proven to be a winner at all levels of his basketball career and should fit in with what New York has been building from day one. The rest of the league should be on notice.