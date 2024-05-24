Highlights Mike Conley needs to elevate his performance for Minnesota against Dallas in the playoffs.

Despite some struggles, his experience and leadership make him valuable for the Timberwolves.

Efficiency and connective passing from Conley can be impactful in the series against the Mavericks.

After a grueling series against the Denver Nuggets where they won in seven games behind a 20-point comeback, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. For Minnesota, it's been a long time in getting to this stage; it's been 20 years, in fact.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, they were not able to start how they would've wanted, in losing Game 1 on Wednesday night to Dallas. Behind the play of Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford, the Mavericks were able to win the first game of the series on the road, even without Dallas doing much from three-point range.

From Minnesota's perspective, it wasn't the end of the world losing just one game, but something that did stand out from that contest was how Mike Conley didn't have the strongest outing. He has had a solid run in the NBA Playoffs, that last game was just not one Minnesota can realistically have game-to-game from him in this series.

Conley Contributions Could Go a Long Way Against Dallas

Minnesota needs the vet to be on point against Dallas

Even with him getting up there and likely on the last few holes of his career, Conley has done a nice job for Minnesota this season, and he's typically been steady when he's been out there. By and large, in the playoffs, he's been a calming presence for the Timberwolves as well. He's been in so many of those situations in his career, which has to be an added bonus, in that sense, during this time of year.

Here's how Conley did in the regular season, and has thus far by round in the playoffs.

Conley's 2023-24 Season Averages Category Reg. Season First Rd. Second Rd. PTS 11.4 11.8 11.0 TS% 62.7% 48.3% 57.9% AST 5.9 6.3 6.7 TO 1.3 2.0 1.2 STL 1.2 1.0 1.2 PLUS-MINUS 3.6 9.5 9.7

This iteration of Conley is not what he once was, as the floor general of the Grit and Grind Memphis Grizzlies, but for Minnesota, he still has plenty of value by how he helps get others in their preferred spots, and can take some off Anthony Edwards' plate.

Conley came up with some clutch games in the Timberwolves' series win over the Nuggets, and averaged 6.7 assists to just 1.2 turnovers in that series, and converted on 44.8 percent of his three-point attempts. Even though he didn't have the same perimeter shooting touch in Minnesota's first-round win over the Phoenix Suns, he was still in the right spots often defensively, and still averaged 6.3 assists to 2.0 turnovers, in what was a series sweep.

At this stage of his career, and with him not necessarily having a high usage at 36 years of age, there are going to be some forgettable performances for Conley. And he didn't exactly light it up in that Game 1 loss to Dallas.

Conley had six points on two-of-seven shooting and went just one-of-six from three-point range. He had three assists, three rebounds, and two steals, but given how the Mavericks' backcourt is such a tough one, Minnesota is going to need Conley to be efficient, to go with his connective passing to be solid.

Granted, one will have to keep an eye on Conley game-to-game health-wise, as he missed Game 5 of the Denver series due to a calf injury, so that's always something to keep in mind. Calf issues are never to be taken lightly, clearly.

Generally, with Conley, however, if he can knock down open shots that come his way, which he's more than capable of doing regularly, that would be impactful throughout this series. That also could help mitigate some hot perimeter shooting at the other end of the floor from Dallas' role players, and additionally, Conley consistently does a good job of making sensible plays and getting interior guys involved after hard closeouts.

One isn't going to anticipate Conley dueling with Dallas' backcourt in this series; he's not at that point in his career. And Conley isn't necessarily the on-ball defender he once was with Memphis.

Those things aside, Conley is still a quality veteran who has tons of playoff experience, and his leadership has made a difference for Minnesota, one would have to imagine the likes of Edwards and Towns, for instance. He's not going to Edwards' No. 2, but if Conley can help Minnesota on the margins in this series, it could go a long way for the Timberwolves.