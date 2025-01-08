The PDC recently announced the participants for the upcoming Premier League Darts tournament and one notable name has been excluded — 2024 World Grand Prix winner, Mike De Decker.

De Decker has since taken to social media to let the world know his opinion on this exclusion; a sardonic eye-roll emoji, which tells us everything we need to know. With his perhaps surprise exclusion, De Decker becomes the first player in the 20-year history of the Premier League to win a major televised Sky Sports event and not be selected.

The 29-year-old won his first major event of his professional career, defeating world number one Luke Humphries to pick up the World Grand Prix in October of last year. But despite this achievement, he has not made the cut for the Premier League.

Why Mike De Decker Isn't in the Premier League Darts

Matthew Porter explained the decision

PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter explained the Belgian’s absence in a segment with Sky Sports News, stating: “You have to show you can compete in the later stages of tournaments on a regular basis. Winning one is fantastic, but to really be part of the elite you have to be doing it on a regular basis over multiple years."

Premier League Darts 2025 confirmed line-up Luke Littler 2024 Premier League Darts champion Luke Humphries 2024 PDC World Champion Michael van Gerwen Seven-time Premier League Darts champion Rob Cross 2018 PDC World Champion Stephen Bunting 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall 2023 World Matchplay champion Chris Dobey 2024 World Darts Championship semi-finalist Gerwyn Price 2021 PDC World Champion

The PDC’s reasoning on this matter appears to be sound, because outside of his World Grand Prix win, De Decker’s best finish has been the quarter-final of the Players Championship. He has failed to surpass the second round in his previous four World Championship appearances, falling 3-1 to Luke Woodhouse in this year's tournament.

De Decker also currently sits as the 24th best player in the PDC rankings, and would be far and away the lowest-ranked participant if he were to make the tournament.

Another factor that goes against him is his lack of popularity compared to some of the other participants. It’s worth noting that Premier League Darts is a non-ranked tournament, with the selection process factoring in more than ability alone.

“We’ve looked at it in terms of big stage presence,” Porter also stated. “We’ve looked at it in terms of popularity, in the way that they can get a 10,000 crowd going every Thursday. The board has selected players who we feel will deliver that level of entertainment, that level of darting excellence every week."

The likes of Gerwyn Price, Chirs Dobey, and Nathan Aspinall are all outside of the top eight in rankings, but they have a level of popularity that higher-ranked players don’t.

De Decker is a victim of his success being so recent. 2024 was by far and away the Belgian's best year as a pro, but he is still far from being a household name in the sport. Porter, however, made sure to say: "Mike [De Decker] is an outstanding talent and is someone that undoubtedly we will see in Premier League Darts in the future."

If De Decker continues to perform in 2025 the way he did in 2024, then it’ll be difficult to exclude him from next year's tournament. Until then, it’s up to him to continue improving, while also building up his own public image to give himself a better chance at being included.