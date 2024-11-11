Arsenal fans are enraged at Mike Dean’s commentary after Levi Colwill impeded David Raya's attempt to play the ball upfield during their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday. The ex-Premier League official claimed that he would often give players the chance to commit a ‘free’ first foul before booking them.

In the top flight’s final outing of the weekend, Mikel Arteta’s men travelled to Stamford Bridge in search of all three points after a torrid run of form. Instead, they left with a share of the spoils and a sour taste after Dean’s comments.

In the first half, David Raya gathered the ball from a Chelsea corner and attempted to send his teammates on a counterattack by spraying the ball to a marauding Bukayo Saka – but it was hindered by Colwill after the Englishman intentionally ran in front of the Arsenal shot stopper.

Robert Sanchez and the Chelsea defenders ensured that the threat was thwarted by carefully playing out from the back, but the Arsenal players were incensed by Michael Oliver not giving Colwill a booking – as was Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United captain, widely recognised as one of the best right-backs in football history, said: "I'm surprised that's not actually a booking, he tries to delay the restart. He does well Raya and Colwill just sort of blocks him."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have gone four consecutive Premier League games (D2; L2) without a win for the first time April 2023.

Defending Oliver’s decision to let the central defender walk away unscathed, Dean – who officiated in the Premier League between 2000 and 2022 – suggested that, during his career, he’d often allowed players to commit their first foul without repercussions.

“I know it sounds daft when you say free but the first one always a good talking to for the player who committed the offence and the second time you would have to penalise.”

Confused by Dean’s comments, Neville replied: "Is that in the letter of the law, Mike? First one is free?”

Arsenal fans, in the wake of dropping two points, took to X (formerly Twitter) to have their feelings known. One said: “Farcical from Dean. But not surprising.” while another had some choice words for the former official: “Mike Dean is the worst.”

Another suggested that, given what happened to Declan Rice against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leandro Trossard in their top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City, the Premier League are making changes to the rules every week.

"If you don’t laugh you’ll cry. Just make up the rules to suit each week."

One suggested that the north Londoners are persistently hard done by: "Tell me that we aren’t refereed different." Bluntly, a fifth supporter said: “It’s a joke.”