Former Premier League referee Mike Dean caused a stir with his comments on punditry duty during Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s out-of-sorts Manchester City after Ruben Dias was let off for his blatant foul on Rasmus Hojlund.

Ruben Amorim took charge of his first all-Manchester affair on Sunday afternoon and, after a ponderous start from both sides, found himself 1-0 down in 36 minutes after Josko Gvardiol latched onto Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected cross.

The away outfit had the chance to get their noses back in it after Dias, as he attempted to prevent Hojlund from taking a shot at goal, brought the young Dane to the floor as he made zero contact with the ball with an extended leg over the striker’s midriff.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: City have only lost four of the 105 Premier League home matches in which they’ve been ahead at half-time under Guardiola (W94 D7).

Referee Anthony Taylor quickly waved away all appeals from Manchester United players and the VAR checked and cleared his call within seconds, all while Dean and former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville clashed on Sky Sports punditry duty.

Via BBC Sport, Neville said: “It was clumsy, that we do know. It may have just been a coming together but Dias seemed to step across the Manchester United striker. I think there’s something in it, his left leg goes across Hojlund’s knee.”

Dean, who officiated 560 games in the top flight between 2000 and 2022, bizarrely suggested that Dias’ contact with Hojlund was ‘not enough’ to warrant a spot kick ‘in a game like this’ as he referenced the magnitude of the tie.

“I thought it was a natural coming together. I don’t think that’s enough in a game like this.”

Fans are, understandably, enraged by the standard of Premier League refereeing and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustrations at a) the on-field decision and b) Dean’s confusing attempt at clarification. One said:

“That Mike Dean “not in a game like this” comment speaks volumes about the way games are officiated.”

“It’s comments like that which make people lose faith with officials and officiating.” one second supporter wrote, while another was simply baffled by Dean’s ‘disgusting comment’: “Disgusting comment. What does that even mean?!”

Manchester United’s second penalty shout of the encounter was, however, given by the man in the middle after Amad – admired as one of the best wingers in the Premier League – drew a rash tackle from an out-of-position Matheus Nunes. Skipper Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting spot kick.

The young Ivorian then became his side’s saving grace in the 90th minute, compiling further misery on his noisy neighbour’s poor run of form, by dinking it over Ederson and slotting home to win the 195th Manchester derby at the death.