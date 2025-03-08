Former referee Mike Dean has revealed his verdict on a key decision in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League, insisting VAR may have made an error in judging the visitor's opener.

The Reds produced an impressive comeback to secure three points at Anfield, but the Saints were the ones who broke the deadlock at the brink of half-time by William Smallbone. The midfielder pounced on a miscommunication between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, slotting home to give his side an unexpected lead.

Dean 'Convinced' Southampton Scored Offside Goal

VAR approved the Saints' opener

Speaking on Sky Sports, Dean gave his perspective of Southampton's opener, suggesting that the goal should not have stood based on what he saw. He said:

"I'm just worried about the goal. They've obviously checked it with VAR, but I've looked at it three of four times, I'm convinced its offside. "The Southampton player has gone to challenge the keeper, it's touched his foot and gone forward and Smallbone's left foot seems to be in front of the defender. Unless there was another defender outside that we can't pick up on the TV, but he looks offside in my opinion."

Ultimately, Smallbone's strike was given, and Liverpool headed into the half-time break a goal down. Fortunately, the Reds were able to work their way back into the game, thanks to a standout display from Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan was close to being sent off just minutes after Southampton's opening goal, after a cynical swipe at Kyle Walker-Peters that was adjudged to be a yellow card, much to the disagreement of the visiting technical area. But he shone later in the second half, scoring the equaliser and later winning a penalty.

Darwin Núñez's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 23 Minutes Played 971 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.59 Key Passes per 90 0.7

It was just his eighth start of the season, and inconsistent performances have meant the 25-year-old has fallen out of favour under boss Arne Slot. James Pearce told GIVEMESPORT on the latest episode of the Market Madness podcast that an exit from the club was "increasingly likely" for Nunez, though the door may still be open for him to stay.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's victory sees them a remarkable 16 points clear atop the Premier League table with just nine games of the season remaining.

