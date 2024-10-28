Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has insisted that Liverpool’s Luis Diaz was not booked during his side’s high-octane 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, after he appeared to delay the re-start, as Mikel Arteta’s men were not ready to take a quick free-kick.

The Premier League pair embroiled in a top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates Stadium with Mohamed Salah’s 81st-minute finish, one that won a lucky punter £1 million through SkyBet's Super 6, rescuing a point for Arne Slot and his entourage as they both mount an early title charge alongside Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool are unbeaten away from home across all competitions this season – and have won six of their seven.

Alongside a controversial call made in the dying embers of regulation time when Gabriel Jesus’ late winner was ruled out because Jakub Kiwior was judged to have fouled Dominik Szoboszlai in the build-up, the home contingent were also not best pleased with Diaz escaping a caution for kicking the ball away at an Arsenal free-kick.

With the score poised at 1-1 in the first half, the Colombian winger nudged the ball away after one-time World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister wrestled Bukayo Saka to the ground which, as expected, resulted in a dead-ball situation inside Liverpool’s half.

“The Arsenal players went mad. You watch Diaz, hmmm” defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville said as a clip of Arsenal players making their feelings known to Anthony Taylor was played out to those watching from the comfort of their own home.

In defence of the man in the middle, Taylor, Wirral-born Dean – who officiated in the top flight across a 22-year period – jumped in to suggest that Diaz was safe from receiving a caution as there were no Arsenal players showing a willingness to re-start play quickly.

“I can see where they’re coming from, but he hasn’t delayed the re-start because they’re not set anyway. There’s no one there to take the free-kick, so I can fully understand why the referee hasn’t cautioned Diaz, even though it does upset the home support.”

The frustration from the north Londoners – from their fans to their players – makes sense given Declan Rice, who put in a Man of the Match display against Arne Slot’s side, was given a red card for a second bookable offence for a similar incident against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The difference, as highlighted by Dean on Sky Sports’ coverage, is that Joel Veltman of Brighton was preparing to get the ball rolling with a quick free-kick on 31 August – whereas the home side were in no rush to re-start play against the Reds.