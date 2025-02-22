Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United narrowly avoided defeat in their Premier League encounter with Everton on Saturday afternoon – and former referee Mike Dean has caused controversy with his change of thought regarding the late penalty call.

In what was a terrific way to kick off this weekend’s English top flight action, it took second-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte – his first for the club – to overturn the two-goal deficit they suffered in the opening 45 on Merseyside.

Controversy struck in the final moments, however, after Ashley Young fell to the floor after apparent contact from Manchester United defender Matthijs De Ligt inside the 18-yard box – and Dean’s comments has stirred the pot further.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandes’ free-kick was Manchester United’s first shot on target vs Everton.

With the score poised at 2-2 and both sides pushing for a winner, Young was desperately trying to pounce on Andre Onana’s weak parry but instead found himself in a heap on the floor. The Englishman, alongside Beto, howled for a spot-kick.

Initially, referee Andy Madley pointed directly to the spot as a means of giving the home side one final opportunity to pick up all three points – and Dean, who named Arsene Wenger as the scariest manager he had experienced, had his say.

Quizzed on whether the decision to award the home outfit a penalty should be overturned, Dean said: “Well, it shouldn’t do, no. He’s made a meal of it to be honest, there is a slight pull, but he puts his feet together and chucked himself to the floor.

He continued: “He’s pulled his shirt but the contact that is made, the way he’s gone down doesn’t match the contact. So I wouldn’t expect it to be overturned unless there is something in the build-up that we haven’t seen.”

In another twist in the ever-flourishing tale of Everton’s pursuit of all the spoils, Madley – following closer inspection on the pitchside monitor – overturned his original decision, allowing the game to continue in its dying embers.

Once Madley had, much to the dismay of the home support, allowed play to continue, Dean changed his beliefs to suggest that the official had made the ‘correct call’ by deeming De Ligt’s contact as not a clear and obvious error.

There is slight contact, the slightest, but he [Young] has put his feet together and the way he has fell down does not match the contact – the correct call.

Furious at Dean’s confusing though process, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to make their feelings known. One said that it perfectly encapsulated the sorry state of PGMOL by writing: “Mike Dean showcasing what a shambles he and PGMOL are.”

What does my head in is that we are told they don’t want to re-referee games and that it’s only for clear and obvious errors. They don’t back up what they say in their decisions in games and b******* like Mike Dean and Dermot Gallagher agree with whatever the ref does.

A third supporter highlighted that Dean’s change in belief was merely down to wanting to agree with Madley. They said: “Mike Dean agreeing with a referee? Well I never!” as another fan wrote: “Sums up Mike Dean perfectly…. what a clown!”