Mike Dean was adamant James Tarkowski should have been sent off for a 'horrible challenge' on Alexis Mac Allister in Everton's encounter with Liverpool.

Tarkowski was handed a yellow card by referee Sam Barrott after sliding in on Mac Allister, winning the ball but also connecting high on the midfielder's leg. VAR reviewed the incident and didn't feel a pitchisde review was required and backed Barrott's on-field decision.

The response from the likes of Gary Neville on commentary was telling as he called it 'a potential leg breaker'. In the Sky Sports studio, former Premier League referee Dean was stunned at the outcome of the review.

Mike Dean: Tarkowski's Foul Was A 'Red Card All Day'

The Everton man has never been sent off in the Premier League

Mike Dean gave a grim verdict of Tarkowski's challenge and insisted he should have seen red (via Sky Sports):

"He should have gone to the screen and he should be off. It is a horrible challenge. It is a red card all day."

The Premier League Match Centre explained the decision with a post on social media, stating that the foul was 'reckless' with contact made after he had 'played the ball'. It's the latest in the season filled with several controversial calls and this came in Barrott's fifth game officiating a Liverpool game.

Liverpool had enjoyed the vast amount of possession but it was Everton who looked the likelier to open the scoring. Beto had the ball in the back of the net but was ruled offside before hitting the post minutes later. Tarkowski's foul was the major talking point at half-time and the consensus is that he shouldn't have remained on the pitch.

Premier League Referees 'Testing Slot's Patience'

The Liverpool boss has been irked with the officiating in England

Arne Slot has found fault with Premier League officials throughout the season. He spent two weeks in the stands because of a bust-up with Michael Oliver from the 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park last month.

The Dutch coacb highlighted issues back in December (via Guardian):

"There is also a limit for me, let’s put it that way, and then I can get emotional. Unfortunately that limit is only reached by refereeing decisions or the decisions my players make. They make more good decisions than the referees do in my opinion, for my team."

There was similar controvery during the first Merseyside derby of the season that led to Slot's dismissal. He was less forthcoming with his protestations about Tarkowski escaping red but this will only further frustrate the Reds boss.