Having 20 years’ worth of Premier League games under his belt, you can bet your bottom dollar that former referee Mike Dean came across some of the English top flight’s scariest helmsman from Sir Alex Ferguson to Jose Mourinho.

Widely regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in world football, the Premier League is every manager’s promised land – and, such, the crème de la crème of the managerial circle have spent time in England at some point during their respective careers.

Wirral-born Dean, who started officiating top tier games at the turn of the millennium in 2000, has had the pleasure – or displeasure, depending on how you see it – of being berated by some of world football’s greatest-ever custodians.

Dean made his retirement known in March 2022 and, eventually, hung up his whistle on the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season after a storied career in the centre circle – but who did he name as the scariest ever manager in the top flight?

And while many fans and pundits believe that Govan-born Ferguson – who is viewed as one of the best managers in football history – is the scariest, Dean opted for another option and someone who went to battle with the stubborn Scot on plenty of occasions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean has officiated the most games of any referee in Premier League history (560).

Speaking to BBC Sport, per The Sun, the former official said that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who oversaw 1234 outings in charge of the north London-based outfit dugout, was the scariest manager he ever had to try and contain on the touchline.

“[Scariest manager?], it has to be Arsene when he was at Arsenal. I always found it tough, not refereeing Arsenal in general but refereeing Arsenal when he was the manager. It was just his presence, he wanted the best for Arsenal all the time, and if he could find any way of getting one over you, he would do."

He then admitted, upon Wenger retiring from management, that the two had crossed paths: “Since he has finished football, I have seen him and he has been great. Cross the white line and everyone is different, like referees. We are normal people.”

To jog your memory, it was Dean who officiated Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in 2009 when Wenger – revered as one of the most influential people in British football history – was infamously sent to the Old Trafford stands before holding his arms aloft.