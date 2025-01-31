Mike Dean refereed in the Premier League for over 20 seasons, laying down the laws of the game to numerous legends of the league. However, the now-retired Dean said that out of all of these players there were just two he was ever "scared" of refereeing.

Speaking to BBC Sport in 2022, Dean revealed the player's who he was intimidated by. He said:

"I got in the Premier League in 2000 when I was 31, 32, and you had massive, big personality players, the (Roy) Keanes, people like that, (Patrick) Vieira, they were all around then. "For me to come from the Football League to the Premier League and refereeing those players... from reffing League 1 and League 2 and the odd Championship game to the Premier League... it was just a massive step, and I was probably in awe of them as well to be fair. "(I was) probably a bit nervous and a bit scared of making a decision."

Mike Dean's Manchester United and Arsenal Statistics

They were two of his most refereed teams

Close

Despite his fear of refereeing Manchester United stalwart Roy Keane, Manchester United were Mike Dean's most refereed Premier League team. He took charge of matches involving the club 84 times in total.

While his fear of Keane's famous temper – which made him one of the most intimidating Premier League players ever – may not have impacted his decision-making, Dean's record when refereeing United was favourable towards the Red Devils. The referee awarded six red cards to United in those fixtures, with their opponents receiving ten dismissals. The Wirral ref awarded United 21 penalties in those matches whilst giving just 11 against them.

Vieira's Arsenal may have been less happy to see Dean in the middle. In the 80 Gunners fixtures he took charge of he gave six red cards against them and seven to the opposition. In those matches, he actually awarded more penalties to opponents than he gave to Arsenal, awarding seven penalties to the north Londoners and nine against them.

Dean is not the only referee to admit to fearing Keane. On a 2017 Men In Blazers podcast, veteran ref Mark Clattenberg admitted to allowing the Manchester United talisman to affect his decision-making. He said: "Even in the Premier League, I still smile at the first time I came across Roy Keane,"

"He screamed at us for a corner and I'm sure it was a goal kick but because he screamed at us so loudly, I gave a corner. I was that petrified of him."

Although Dean may have feared them Vieira and Keane were certainly not immune from run ins with referees over the course of their storied careers. The Frenchman jointly holds the record for Premier League red cards with eight, whilst Keane saw red seven times in the Premier League. However, neither player makes an eleven of players with the most red cards in football history.