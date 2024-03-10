Highlights Sunny Singh Gill made history as the first British South Asian referee in the Premier League.

But he faced criticism from retired official Mike Dean for signing autographs at half-time.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner praised Singh Gill's performance after the game, saying it was "a good performance".

Retired official Mike Dean has questioned Sunny Singh Gill for signing autographs at half-time on his English top-flight debut. The new referee oversaw Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Saturday.

Singh Gill made history at Selhurst Park as he became the first referee of British South Asian descent to oversee a Premier League match. For the most part, the game went well but he still managed to draw the ire of Dean.

Mike Dean Unhappy With Sunny Singh Gill

"It’s just bang out of order"

The 55-year-old – who spent 22 years calling the shots in England's top division – was speaking on Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Labs (via The Athletic) when he made his point. Dean was asked if he'd ever signed autographs during his career, to which he replied:

“I did, after about 300 games! I don’t see the point, he’s on a hiding to nothing now. "If something happens in the second half, which I’ll guarantee the way refereeing goes sometimes, but you don’t sign autographs. Maybe when you’re warming up before the game but not at half time when you’ve got a game to do. It’s just bang out of order.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring for the home team after just 11 minutes and that was enough to see the Eagles go in with a lead at half-time. It looked as though they were destined for all three points in the second 45 as Luton struggled to build any true momentum.

However, with just seconds on the clock, former Palace player Andros Townsend swung in a beauty of a cross and Cauley Woodrow nodded in an equaliser. This 96th-minute effort saw the game end all square at 1-1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This was just the second Premier League goal of Cauley Woodrow's career, with his last also coming against Crystal Palace 10 years ago

Palace Boss Glasner Praises Singh Gill

"A good performance"

Fortunately for Singh Gill, he got through the game without any drama and so his willingness to sign autographs at haf-time did not come back to haunt him. In fact, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner even praised the referee's performance after the game, saying:

“It was a good performance, it’s always a good performance for a referee if he doesn’t decide the game for one of the teams and it was a good game,” he said. “It was not too difficult to whistle, there were no strange situations. It was good and aggressive, but not brutal so a good performance and congratulations to the referee for his first game in the Premier League.”

As per The Athletic, Singh Gill has been refereeing since he was 17. In April 2021, he and his brother Bhupinder became the first duo of British South Asians to officiate in the same Championship match when they oversaw Bristol City against Nottingham Forest.

He has predominantly officiated in the lower leagues this season. According to WhoScored, he has taken charge of eight League Two fixtures, 11 League One games, nine Championship matches, and a further two in the League Cup – handing out six red cards and 102 yellows in this time.