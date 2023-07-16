Mike Dean has landed a new job in football after quitting his job with VAR and ending 28 years as an official in the professional game.

Dean hung up his whistle at the end of the 2021-22 campaign in order to become a dedicated Premier League VAR ref, but has now called time on his officiating career for good.

The 55-year-old will be a part of the Gillette Soccer Saturday team each week, where he will offer in-depth analysis and insight on the biggest decisions from around the grounds.

Dean ends memorable referee career

Dean began officiating in 1985, progressing from officiating in the Football League to the Premier League in the space of 10 years.

During his career, he took charge of 550 matches in the top flight and refereed both the FA Cup and League Cup finals at Wembley in 2008 and 2011 respectively.

He was also included in world governing body Fifa's list of match officials.

Speaking on Dean's retirement from refereeing, PGMOL said: "PGMOL would like to place on record its recognition of Mike's achievements as well as his immense contribution to refereeing and the game as a whole.

"We thank him for his dedication to the organisation over a sustained period of time and wish him every success for the future."

Gilette Soccer Saturday re-vamped

With Jeff Stelling leaving Soccer Saturday at the end of last season, Simon Thomas will be the new presenter from the start of the 2023/24 season, which kicks off next month.

Speaking on his departure, Stelling said: "It is Groundhog Day, that time of the year when I announce that I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday.

"This time it is true. After 30 fantastic years on Sky, you lot out there have supported me, as have Sky, but it’s time to give you a break from all the VAR rants and bad gags and over-the-top celebrations when Hartlepool score a goal and give someone else the chance to do this fantastic job."

VIDEO: Jeff Stelling confirms his departure from Soccer Saturday

Thomas brings more than 20 years of broadcasting experience and previously spent more than a decade at Sky Sports.

During that time, he presented Sky Sports News, before becoming the lead presenter across live football coverage, including the Premier League and the EFL.

Added to this, the programme will also be broadcast from a new studio this season, with Dean and Thomas joined by a number of familiar faces.

Indeed, Paul Merson, Michael Dawson, Clinton Morrison, Sue Smith and Tim Sherwood will all remain a part of the show.

The history of Soccer Saturday

Soccer Saturday is a weekly television programme broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland during the regular football season.

It has been aired since 1992 and has chiefly been hosted by Stelling in that time.

Generally, the show is broadcast from 12:00 on Sky Sports news and usually airs for six hours.

According to a summary: "The programme begins with the host and four regular in-studio pundits previewing the weekend's matches, reviewing recent results and debating current issues in football."