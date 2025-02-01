A new angle of the incident that saw Liverpool awarded a penalty against Bournemouth on Saturday has revealed whether the call was the right one or not. The two in-form teams met in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium and it was the Reds who came out on top of the affair.

Arne Slot's men have been incredible so far this season and they didn't slow down against the Cherries. It all got started via a controversial spot-kick in the first-half, though. After Cody Gakpo appeared to be tripped inside the Bournemouth area, Liverpool were awarded a spot-kick and Mohamed Salah converted with ease.

The decision was questioned on social media and many thought it was a harsh call. The Premier League even released a statement about the situation. Now, Mike Dean has delivered his verdict on the decision and new footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, revealing whether the referee was right or not.

Related Why Arne Slot Has Left Federico Chiesa Out of Liverpool Squad vs Bournemouth Federico Chiesa has not travelled with his teammates to Bournemouth - but Arne Slot has insisted that it's nothing to do with injury or illness.

Mike Dean's Verdict

He agreed with the call

As Gakpo went to ground in the Bournemouth area, it was deemed that Lewis Cook had clipped him from behind. Some thought that wasn't the case, though, and the call was questioned online. Well, former Premier League referee, Mike Dean, has now delivered his verdict on the situation in the form of a five-word statement. The ex-official was asked about the potential foul and, in a quote shared by the Liverpool Echo, he simply said:

"There’s definitely a clip there."

Additional footage has now been shared online showing a different angle of the incident and it's revealed that Cook did actually clip the back of Gakpo shortly before he went to ground and the referee's call was the correct one.

The Reds went on to win the match 2-0 thanks to a second goal from Salah and they've stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points as a result. Thanks to the new footage of the foul on Gakpo as well, it's safe to say they did so fair and square.