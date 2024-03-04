Highlights Mike Evans signs $52 million deal with the Bucs, with $35 million guaranteed.

Retaining Evans on such a cheap deal may lucrative extensions for teammates Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfied Jr.

Buccaneers had about $44 million in cap space prior to the Evans deal, 11th-most in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't letting anyone near their franchise icon WR.

In a surprise move a week before the start of the legal tampering period ahead of the new league year on March 13, the Bucs and veteran wide receiver Mike Evans have agreed to an extension to keep the 30-year-old in Florida for another couple of years. Evans confirmed the pact with a post on his social media on Monday.

The deal is for two years and $52 million, incuding $35 million guaranteed, according to his agent, Deryk Gilmore (via Adam Schefter).

Evans' return to the Buccaneers is slightly surprising as they are also expected to give QB Baker Mayfield a large extension. Young safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is also due for a new deal, and it was believed that Tampa Bay would value him above Evans. However, now that Evans has been locked up for another couple of years, Winfield is a shoo-in to be slapped with the franchise tag.

Evans paced the team with 1,255 receiving yards and tied for the NFL lead with 13 TD catches in 2023. It was his NFL-record 10th straight 1,000-yard season to begin his career.

Evans' Deal Surprisingly Tame Given Booming WR Market

$35 million guaranteed ranks just 16th among wideouts

Mike Evans went into this offseason as the undisputed best wide receiver on the free agent market. He's never fallen below 67 catches nor 1,000 yards in his career to this point, and in 2023, Evans had another banner year.

Last season, playing with Baker Mayfield for the first time, Evans recorded his highest receptions (79) and yardage totals since 2018. He also had 13-plus touchdowns for the third time in the last four seasons, which is why he ranks second in the NFL in touchdown catches (46) over that time frame, behind only Davante Adams.

Next year will be Evans' age-31 season, which makes the terms of this new contract peculiar. It's possible Evans simply wouldn't have been able to find a long-term contract on the market, though other elite receivers have received massive paydays at similar points in their careers.

NFL Biggest Contracts for Veteran Receivers Player Age When Signed Total Value Length Guaranteed $ Davante Adams 29 $140M 5 $65.7M Tyreek Hill 28 $120M 4 $72.2M Stefon Diggs 28 $96M 4 $70M Cooper Kupp 28 $80.1M 3 $70M

The trade market is expected to be flush with premier receiving talent—Adams, Diggs, and Tee Higgins have all popped up in trade rumors ahead of the new league year—which could have driven Evans' price tag down.

Even then, though, a two-year contract with a $26M average annual value is nothing short of a bargain for the Buccaneers, who can now use the cap space (they had just under $44 million before the Evans deal, 11th-most in the NFL) they still have available to re-sign Mayfield and Winfield to lucrative long-term deals.

There are a lot of reasons that could explain why Evans accepted this contract. Perhaps he wanted to stay in the only home he's ever known in the league, or maybe he wanted to ease the burden on the Bucs' cap sheet.

Regardless of the reason, the result is the same: the Buccaneers retain the best offensive player in their franchise's history, and Evans gets to pursue another Lombardi Trophy in Tampa Bay.

