Highlights The Buccaneers and Mike Evans are reportedly "far apart" in contract negotiations at this point in the offseason.

After 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons, Evans will be one of the most sought-after receivers in free agency if the Bucs don't re-sign him.

Tampa Bay must also negotiate a new contract with QB Baker Mayfield after the signal-caller earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

For a decade, Mike Evans has been the epitome of consistency with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.

That kind of production would normally ensure a vested interest from both parties to see that a contract extension gets done so that the player can finish his career with one team. However, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, that doesn't seem to be the case with Evans and the Bucs.

The trading block and free-agent class are already loaded at wide receiver, with names such as Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and Tee Higgins set to join the market. It speaks to Evans' talent, résumé, and durability that he is the best receiver available in that vaunted group.

If Tampa Bay does lose Evans, what will that mean for their plans going forward, with Baker Mayfield needing a new contract and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen needing to implement his scheme without the team's best offensive weapon?

Related 2024 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Wide Receivers A look at the top 10 wide receivers set to hit NFL free agency during the 2024 offseason.

Mike Evans could receive a record-setting contract in free agency

The mark to beat is Tyreek Hill's $30m AAV

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers might want to pretend they have the leverage in these negotiations, but they know how valuable Evans is to their offensive operation. He's been scheme and quarterback-proof since arriving in the NFL as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, posting 1,000-yard seasons with seven different quarterbacks:

Mike Glennon (7 games, 38 receptions, 590 yards, 6 touchdowns)

Josh McCown (11 games, 49 receptions, 729 yards, 8 touchdowns)

Jameis Winston (68 games, 356 receptions, 5,605 yards, 34 touchdowns)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (13 games, 67 receptions, 1,163 yards, 8 touchdowns)

Blaine Gabbert (8 games, 2 receptions, 34 yards, 0 touchdowns)

Tom Brady (47 games, 221 receptions, 3,165 yards, 33 touchdowns)

Baker Mayfield (17 games, 79 receptions, 1,255 yards, 13 touchdowns)

The current high-water mark for wide receiver contracts is Tyreek Hill's four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins (by average annual value) or Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders (by total money). In terms of total guarantees, Cooper Kupp has them both beat with $75 million.

Evans almost certainly won't top all of those figures as he prepares to enter his age-31 season in 2024, but he should be able to come within striking distance of each, especially Hill's AAV if he's willing to take a shorter-term (i.e., two or three year) deal.

As for the Bucs, their priority remains keeping Evans and re-upping Mayfield on a new contract after the signal caller made good on a one-year prove-it deal in 2023 by earning his first career Pro Bowl selection. If Evans walks, Mayfield will have a much harder time matching the career-best numbers that he produced last season.

The team does still have Chris Godwin under contract, though he'll also be a free agent next year (and he has a team-high cap hit of roughly $27.5 million in 2024). Tampa Bay is projected to have over $43 million in cap space this offseason, though new contracts for Evans and Mayfield would immediately soak up the majority of that financial flexibility.

Coming off a surprising division title last year, as well as a playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buccaneers will try to keep the band together as they build on what they built in their first season post-Brady. Letting Evans walk would not only fly in the face of that goal, but it would all but sink the team's chances of improving their status as fringe contenders.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.