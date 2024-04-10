Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals signed Mike Gesicki to boost their tight end production.

Gesicki praised QB Joe Burrow for being a great player and teammate, and he brings impressive receiving skills to the team as a red zone target.

The Bengals face challenges on offense with the loss of Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins' trade request, but Gesicki's signing adds upside.

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been on the cutting edge of tight end production and usage since quarterback Joe Burrow entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but that hasn't stopped them from fielding elite offenses.

Last year, the team signed Irv Smith Jr. to be the starting tight end after Hayden Hurst left in free agency, though he ceded work to Tanner Hudson (352 receiving yards in 2023) and Drew Sample (163 yards) as the year went on. The team re-signed both reserve tight ends earlier this offseason, but they made their biggest move at the position in free agency, signing Penn State alum Mike Gesicki to a one-year, $3.25 million deal.

Gesicki has played for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins in his career, and though he saw Tyreek Hill's first season in Miami first-hand, he told the Bengals' official team website that he's "never been in a huddle with that kind of talent" when discussing Cincinnati's collection of offensive playmakers. He especially had praise for Burrow, who he referred to as one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks.

He [Burrow] has been a leader in the locker room who a lot of guys look to. I'm definitely one of those guys looking to him. I've heard great things about him as a teammate. He's easy to talk to.

Gesicki has three 50+ reception seasons on his resume, making him the most decorated tight end Burrow has ever worked with (a title previously held by C.J. Uzomah). He's only two seasons removed from a 73-catch, 780-yard campaign in 2021, and he'll provide Burrow with an ideal red zone target as a 6'6", 250-pound target with a 41-inch vertical leap.

Gesicki Is An "Above-Average Pass Catcher at Tight End"

The TE is trending to be the 2nd or 3rd option in Cincinnati's passing game

The Bengals, with Burrow, Gesicki, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, certainly pose a threat to be one of the more potent offenses in the NFL next year. However, the team is already dealing with the loss of stalwart running back Joe Mixon, and franchise-tagged wideout Tee Higgins has requested a trade out of Cincinnati.

Talented though they may be, the team must address those (potential) personnel losses in order to live up to Gesicki's hype. Beyond Mixon and potentially Higgins, the Bengals also lost longtime slot receiver Tyler Boyd this offseason, though there remains a remote possibility they will bring him back as he lingers on the free agent market.

As of now, the team's depth chart has Zack Moss listed as the starting running back, and Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas listed as the starters at wide receiver behind Chase (not including Higgins). If that's how things are going into next season, Gesicki will find himself practically inundated with targets from Burrow, who has averaged 65 targets to his No. 1 tight ends in his two healthy NFL seasons.

James Casey, the Bengals' tight end coach, admitted his excitement about working with a tight end as athletic as Gesicki again, comparing him to former first-round pick Tyler Eiffert. Gesicki's potential role in the offense is undetermined as he learns another new system, but expectations are high for his first season in Cincinnati.

It gives you flexibility when you feel Iike you have an above-average pass catcher at tight end. You can put him in some receiving roles, too. Over the last five years I've seen him [Gesicki] run across the field and make explosive plays. Go across the field, like on a crossing route, and he's got enough speed and size to be able to separate and make those catches. Obviously, he can also go down the seam and his red-zone stuff is impressive.

Gesicki profiled as an athletic freak in the pre-draft process leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, finishing at or above the 95th percentile in all key workout metrics. He placed in the 95th percentile for the 40-yard dash (4.54), 99th percentile for burst, 98th percentile for agility, and 100th percentile for wingspan among all tight ends.

Gesicki is best when operating as a downfield target over the seam, as he finished third among all tight ends in deep balls between 2019 and 2020. He also had the third-most unrealized air yards in that time frame, which Burrow should be able to alleviate with his touch and deep ball accuracy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike Gesicki practically lived out of the slot in 2021, playing the most inside snaps among all tight ends, with 412. He was third in that position group with 485 total routes run. He also commanded an 18.6 percent target share, and he finished 21st among all receivers in YAC, with 222, a career-high total.

The success of the Bengals' offseason currently hinges on the return they get in the eventual Tee Higgins trade (or if they can convince him to come back), but signing Gesicki was a low-risk, high-upside deal that should greatly benefit a healthy Burrow in 2024.

