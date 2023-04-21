Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has explained the impact Fernando Alonso has had since his arrival.

When the news broke last year that the Spaniard was going to swap Alpine for Aston Martin many were surprised, given where the two teams were in the 2022 Constructors' championship.

With Lawrence Stroll's ambitious plans ringing in his ears, though, Alonso signed up for the project, and it has looked an inspired move since, with the team arguably the second-fastest on the grid at the moment behind Red Bull.

Indeed, Alonso has led the charge with three podiums scored in the first three races of the 2023 campaign, and he'll be determined to add to that tally in the weeks ahead, with the season resuming in Azerbaijan at the end of April.

Earlier this month, his team boss Krack gave some insight into just how Alonso is keeping the troops motivated within the Silverstone-based team:

“He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived. He is leading by example at all times. He's there very early, he's working really hard, and it is this lead by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation.

“I think the singing of the name was like a confirmation also for him that he really brought a lot into the team. And it was the 100th podium for him [in Saudi Arabia,] so I think that is also a nice way of celebrating it.”

He is a double world champion and so knows a thing or two about competing and winning at the top level of motorsport, so that is unsurprisingly going to be quite the motivational tonic for members of the Aston Martin team.

Clearly, they are really enjoying working Alonso and the feeling is mutual, with the plan surely to keep up this incredible progress they have made and try and close the gap to Red Bull.

Of course, it's early days in the working relationship but the signs are positive and if they can keep on their current trend, who knows what they can achieve in the future.

