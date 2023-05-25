Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has hinted that Fernando Alonso could be with the team in 2026 when they team up with Honda.

Alonso is very much the veteran on the F1 grid with him turning 42 in a couple of months, but he is showing no signs of letting age get in the way of his speed and talent, with him earning four podiums from the first five races driving for the greatly improved Aston Martin team.

Clearly, the Silverstone-based outfit have worked wonders with their car and, in another likely impressive step forward, they are going to be working exclusively with Honda from 2026 onwards as new engine regulations are ushered into the championship.

Honda, of course, have had great recent success with Red Bull Racing and so it looks a promising deal, and one that Fernando could yet benefit from despite him set to be in his mid-40s by the time 2026 arrives.

Speaking to the media here in Monaco on Thursday morning, team principal Krack said he saw no obstacle to the Spaniard being around for the next chapter in the Aston F1 story:

"I think there's no reason to think he should not be with us in 2026," said Krack. "I mean, I cannot see one single reason why he would not be with us."

Of course, it could come down to Fernando still wanting to be in F1 but right now his passion for racing and competing appears completely undiminished.

On the Honda deal, meanwhile, Krack revealed that Alonso was not involved in discussions with the Japanese manufacturer, though he was regularly kept updated with how the talks were progressing:

"Fernando was not involved in the discussion but he was always kept in the loop. We want to have results, and we wanted to have his opinions as we do with every topic, because he's a key member of the team just as much as Lance [Stroll] is."

The Aston Martin-Honda project has great potential and certainly with the Japanese automotive giant working exclusively with the team.

We're seeing a real move towards works teams for the 2026 campaign, with Audi also joining as an OEM outfit as they take over Sauber, alongside the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull's powertrains division supported by Ford.

It's a very exciting period to look forward to, and Aston will be delighted with what they have arranged.