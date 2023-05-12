Mike Krack has warned Aston Martin they should keep their feet on the ground amid their great start to the season.

The Silverstone-based team has been one of the stories of the year so far with them climbing up the pecking order from P7 last year to being arguably the second fastest on the grid.

Fernando Alonso has achieved four podiums in the first five races, too, and the Spaniard is clearly driving as well as he ever has, as he continues to drive the team on.

It's an incredible turnaround from the team, but Mike Krack has warned that they need to make sure they avoid complacency as, though they've had a lot of podiums so far this year, they're not a cert in F1:

“You should never take a podium in F1 as a normal, or as a given, because it’s a lot of hard work involved to be on the podium, and you have very, very strong competitors in F1, very professional. If you are not 100% in all areas at all times, then there is no podium," he said.

Alonso surely knows that better than most, with him spending a lot of time away from the top three before joining Aston Martin.

He scored one with Alpine back in 2021 but the last ten years of his career in the sport have been pretty barren, with him making moves in the sport that proved unsuccessful.

However, his switch to Aston looks to be paying off this stage, despite Red Bull's obvious dominance right now, and there will be hope that the team is only going to improve further in the coming weeks and months.

Clearly, they are on the right path and they seem to have the right approach behind them, so there should be no issues with complanceny creeping in.

With a performer like Alonso in their ranks as well, he'll be able to keep motivate as they ultimately try and aim to win a race.

It's been a decade since Alonso last stood on the top step of the podium, but he will be feeling as though he is closer than he has been for a long time to adding to his tally of F1 race wins.