Highlights Head coach Mike Macdonald aims to make the Seattle Seahawks' defense more versatile under his leadership.

Defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones is a key player Macdonald highlighted for his potential, and the head coach expects Jones to have a career year in 2024.

Seattle should field a balanced team next season, with an offense led by Geno Smith and a defense led by Macdonald and Jones.

In a stunning turn of events, Pete Carroll stepped down from his role as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, transitioning into an advisory role with the franchise in advance of the 72-year-old's well-earned retirement.

In turn, they hired Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Macdonald had just led the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game after coaching the league's best scoring defense (16.5 points allowed per game), and he's earned nothing but effusive praise from his former players.

Now, in a new interview with ESPN's Brady Henderson, Macdonald discussed his goals for the Seahawks' defense this year, including his desire to push his players to be more versatile.

"When you have guys that can do multiple things, play different gaps in the run game and rush at different levels in the pass game, and you can have more big guys [on the defensive line doing those things], it just opens up more personnel groups, more looks you can generate."

One player in particular Macdonald repeatedly called out was Dre'Mont Jones, the defensive tackle who signed a three-year, $51.53 million deal with Seattle last offseason.

Macdonald credited Jones for being in "great shape" and for staying up to speed with Seattle's schematic defensive installation despite being away from the facility during voluntary Organized Team Activities (he was away for the birth of his second child). However, Jones had a down year last season, posting his lowest sack total (3.5) and tackles for loss total (5) since his rookie season in 2019.

If Seattle's defense is going to improve in 2024, the team will need Jones, re-signed defensive tackle Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and others on the defensive line to step up and execute Macdonald's gameplan.

Balance Will Be Key To Seahawks' Success In 2024

The team must trust stars on offense and defense to return to playoffs

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

The story of the Seattle Seahawks' offense over the last few years has been as impressive as it is awe-inspiring, as career journeyman Geno Smith has seamlessly taken over for Russell Wilson as the franchise quarterback.

Seahawks' Offensive Performance, Last 3 Seasons Year Starting QB Yards/Game (Rank) Points/Game (Rank) 2021 Wilson 323.9 (20th) 23.2 (16th) 2022 Smith 351.5 (13th) 23.9 (9th) 2023 Smith 322.9 (21st) 21.4 (17th)

The Seahawks only made the playoffs once in that span (2022), though they have finished with a winning record in each of the past two seasons. Geno has thrown for 3,500+ yards and 20+ touchdowns both times, and he led the league with a 69.8% completion percentage in 2022.

The Seahawks' skill-position talent is perhaps their most impressive position group with two-time Pro Bowl receiver D.K. Metcalf joined by Tyler Lockett (four 1,000 yard receiving seasons), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (first-round pick in 2023), Kenneth Walker (1,000 yard rusher as a rookie in 2022), and Zach Charbonnet (second-round pick in 2023).

It's the defense that is anticipated to be Seattle's moneymaker in 2024, though. Even with a brand new defensive system to learn and coaching staff (including Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde), the Seahawks profile as an intriguing defensive unit next year.

Macdonald's defense with the Ravens led the league in takeaways (31) and sacks (60) in 2023. They became the first defense in league history to place first in takeaways, sacks, and points allowed in a single season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The three-year, $51.53 million deal Dre'Mont Jones signed with Seattle last March made him the highest-paid free agent acquisition of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era. Previously, the team's most lucrative outside free agent splurge was outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu's two-year, $20 million contract.

His hire should prove to be a boon for Jones and his teammates, since Macdonald runs disguised fronts and complicated with the best of them. And for all the talk about how the defensive tackle's 2023 performance was disappointing, Jones still posted career-highs in tackles (49) and QB hits (12) while playing in all 17 games.

Now expected to see snaps all over the formation, Jones should be in store for a career year in 2024. If he produces in line with what Macdonald expects of him, then the Seahawks may field their best stopping unit since the Legion of Boom.

Source: Brady Henderson

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac unless stated otherwise.