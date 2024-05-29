Highlights Mike Macdonald chose the Seahawks due to alignment with GM John Schneider and their shared vision for the franchise.

At 36, Macdonald became the youngest head coach in the NFL.

Both Macdonald and Schneider were young hires with a shared history of starting from lower positions in NFL organizations.

As the 2023 NFL season drew to a close, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald found himself a man in high demand when it came to open head coaching positions around the league.

Once the Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Macdonald had a life-changing decision to make. The reason Macdonald ultimately chose the Seattle Seahawks was based largely on the bond he formed with longtime general manager John Schneider and the shared vision the two have for the franchise (via The Adam Schefter Podcast):

When you're asking people for advice going through the process (of interviewing for jobs) the common thread was you have to have alignment with you and the general manager and John and I have a great relationship and I'm just so thankful for having him for a resource. I feel like we're attached at the hip with this thing. His track record speaks for itself and he's an A++ human and just the foundation of this place. The culture that Coach (Pete) Carroll helped build with John and other coaches ... (I'm) really fortunate to be here.

Macdonald, 36, asw the defensive coordinator for the Ravens for the last two seasons and became the youngest head coach in the NFL with his hiring.

He replaces Pete Carroll, who was the Seahawks coach from 2010 to 2023 and led Seattle to the only Super Bowl win in franchise history following the 2013 season. After going 9-8 in 2023, Carroll and the Seahawks mutually agreed he should step down as head coach and move into an executive role.

John Schneider's History of Success With the Seahawks

Schneider has been General Manager in Seattle since 2010

CREDIT: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Macdonald was the defensive coordinator for the University of Michigan in 2021 under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Before that, he was with the Ravens from 2014 to 2020 and rose through the ranks from coaching intern to linebackers coach under Harbaugh's brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, before returning in 2022 to helm John's defense.

Macdonald's faith in Schneider and vice versa might be partly tied to the fact that both men were quite young when they were hired for enormous positions of power by NFL franchises.

Schneider was only 37 years old when he was originally hired as general manager of the Seahawks in 2010, one week after Carroll was hired, and helped put together the team that won a Super Bowl just three years later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Seattle Seahawks' great teams of the 2010s could end up with several players and coaches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, including quarterback Russell Wilson, cornerback Richard Sherman, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and head coach Pete Carroll.

Like Macdonald, Schneider started from one of the lowest rungs in an NFL organization at the beginning of his career, spending three seasons with the Green Bay Packers as a scout from 1993 to 1996. Schneider rose to become the Packers' director of football operations before taking the job in Seattle.

With Schneider as GM, the Seahawks have made the postseason in 10 of the last 14 seasons but haven't advanced past the NFC Wild Card round since 2019. They will look to break that streak with Macdonald, who is already obsessed with his new squad, now at the helm.

Source: The Adam Schefter Podcast

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.