Highlights The Dallas Cowboys "hope they can get" a running back in this weekend's NFL Draft.

Dallas lost their 2023 starter, Tony Pollard, in free agency. His departure created a big hole in their lineup.

The Cowboys recently signed Royce Freeman and may bring back Ezekiel Elliott, but need a long-term option at the position.

The Dallas Cowboys need to find a long-term running back at some point in this weekend's NFL Draft. Their front office is praying a guy they like will be on the board still when they're on the clock.

When speaking to reporters about the team's running back prospect evaluation, head coach Mike McCarthy wasn't shy about how badly he wants to bring one of the class' talented options to Dallas. That said, he doesn't want to appoint a first-year player as Tony Pollard's long-term successor unless he earns the gig.

God, I hope we can get one of these running backs, that’d be great to add it to the room. But I don’t believe in, you know, these draft picks are just absolutely starters.

The Cowboys finally dipped their toe back into the free agent pond last week when they reportedly added Royce Freeman to the RB room on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Todd Archer. Freeman isn't currently listed among Dallas' free agent acquisitions on Spotrac; regardless, adding a player who has 209 carries for 775 yards since 2020 doesn't exactly fill the void they have at the position.

McCarthy Believes Having Depth Is a Necessity

The Cowboys could add multiple backs in the next week or so

Credit: USA Today Sports

As stated, Freeman doesn't scream bell cow at this stage of his career. What he does do, though, is provide depth. The 209 attempts Freeman has since 2020 are more than the other four backs currently on Dallas' roster combined. Only Rico Dowdle, who took 89 of his 96 career carries in 2023, tops 40 total rushes.

Rushing Attempts - Dallas Running Backs Player Time Carries Rico Dowdle Career 96 Malik Davis Career 38 Deuce Vaughn Career 23 Snoop Conner Career 12 Total 169 Royce Freeman 2020-23 209

The overall lack of experience in their room is why the Cowboys have been flirting with Ezekiel Elliott for the past month, and reportedly further discussed his return to the team on Wednesday. Based on McCarthy's comments regarding depth in this day and age, he might advocate for Zeke to be brought back even if Dallas picks up a rookie this weekend.

The most successful team I've had in this league... was the most injured football team I've ever coached. So I'm about developing that whole 90-man roster... I don't succumb to an 11-man roster, cause that's not the reality of how this thing works... it's gonna take them all to get where we want to go.

GIVEMESPORT projects the Cowboys to address their interior offensive line with pick No. 24 in tonight's first round before procuring Florida State running back Trey Benson in round two via the No. 56 overall selection.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn could double the 112 combined carries they had in 2023, and there would still be 140 of Tony Pollard's totes left to be accounted for.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.