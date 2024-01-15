Highlights Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat after the Cowboys' blowout loss to the Packers.

If the Cowboys move on from McCarthy, they have intriguing options to replace him, including promising coordinators and veteran coaches.

McCarthy's future in Dallas is uncertain, but he may still find another head coaching gig in the wide-open job market or take time off before returning.

Coming into Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys were 7.5-point favorites, riding the league's top-scoring offense and fifth-ranked scoring defense and facing a team led by Jordan Love, who'd never started a playoff game.

About the only thing the Packers had on their side was history, as they've been dominant at AT&T Stadium over the years. And not just dominant, but actually undefeated.

But despite being big underdogs, the Packers utterly dismantled the Cowboys, getting up 27-7 at halftime before winning 48-32, and even that final score isn't indicative of the beatdown Dallas suffered.

After the game, fans and pundits throughout the football world were ready to crown Love as the next Packers' QB of the future while simultaneously dragging the Cowboys through the mud.

At the center of all the blame is head coach Mike McCarthy. After winning just a single playoff game in four years in Dallas, McCarthy is on the hottest seat in football following one of the worst losses in Cowboys history.

The Cowboys face a decision: Mike McCarthy or the coaching carousel?

If Dallas fires its beleaguered head coach, what options do they have to replace him?

Though nothing has been made official yet, it's likely McCarthy won't make it to another season with the Cowboys.

It doesn't take a degree in English Literature to read between the lines on owner Jerry Jones' comments. What happened to the Cowboys this week was unacceptable for a franchise with Super Bowl-or-bust standards every year, especially considering that Dallas was finally elite on both offense and defense this season.

McCarthy has been leading the team for four seasons, and though they've won the NFC East twice, they have yet to advance beyond the Divisional Round. Three consecutive 12-win seasons only count for so much when McCarthy is routinely outcoached on the biggest stage.

Mike McCarthy Career with Cowboys Year Regular season Postseason Won Lost Ties Win % Finish Won Lost Win % Result 2020 6 10 0 .375 3rd in NFC East — — — — 2021 12 5 0 .706 1st in NFC East 0 1 .000 Lost to San Francisco 49ers in NFC Wild Card Game 2022 12 5 0 .706 2nd in NFC East 1 1 .500 Defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC Wild Card Game — Lost to San Francisco 49ers in NFC Divisional Game 2023 12 5 0 .706 1st in NFC East 0 1 .000 Lost to Green Bay Packers in NFC Wild Card Game

If the Cowboys do move on from McCarthy, they'll have an intriguing set of options to pick from. The coaching market is littered with promising coordinators pining for their first head coaching gig, including a trio of brilliant offensive minds in Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Houston Texans' offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and Los Angeles Rams' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson.

If Dallas prefers veteran experience or defensive savvy, they can look towards their own Dan Quinn, the recently-fired Mike Vrabel, or the most chaotic option possible, Bill Belichick.

Being "America's Team," the Cowboys will appeal to any and every coach thanks to their loaded roster and Jerry Jones' bottomless pockets, though the national pressure that comes with such a high-profile position won't be for everyone.

McCarthy hasn't been perfect in Dallas, far from it, but it's easier said than done to replace a coach who has won 36 games over the last three seasons.

The Cowboys will likely move on after failing to make noise in the playoffs under the former Packers' head coach, but they'll have to be punctilious in their coaching search to ensure they can maximize their current core before they age out of their prime.

McCarthy will have options if he's fired

Assuming his tenure in Dallas is done, will McCarthy find another head coaching gig?

If further proof is needed that McCarthy will likely be looking for another job soon, ESPN's Adam Schefter presented a damning sentiment after the Cowboys' game against the Packers ended.

Luckily for McCarthy, even if he's let go, he'll be entering a wide-open job market, as there are plenty of openings around the league:

Even as those jobs are filled, it's possible other head coaching spots will be vacated following the playoffs as well. His Super Bowl ring in Green Bay still holds weight over a decade after it was acquired, and it won't be lost on front offices that he oversaw some tremendous growth from quarterback Dak Prescott this year.

It's also possible McCarthy will take some time off, as he did after being fired by the Packers in 2018. Or, perhaps he could return to his coaching roots and take on an offensive coordinator position.

Regardless of what he decides, there will always remain a spot in the league for a man who's won eight division titles and a Super Bowl during his career. McCarthy's future in Dallas is dubious at best following Sunday's blowout, but the league almost certainly hasn't seen the last of him.

