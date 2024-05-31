Highlights The Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons in 2021, and he's been one of the best defenders in the NFL ever since.

Parsons will have to adjust to a new defense for 2024, with Mike Zimmer being the new defensive coordinator.

Parsons missed voluntary OTAs, with head coach Mike McCarthy calling it an 'opportunity missed'.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Parsons, one of the more dynamic players in the entire class, has been excellent since entering the league a couple of seasons ago, and he's already received numerous accolades for his performance.

Parsons has missed just one game during his three years in the NFL, while playing in all 17 games in back-to-back seasons now. However, one instance which Parsons has missed some time is the Cowboys' offseason OTAs.

Parsons was available for Wednesday's media availability, but he didn't practice, and hasn't at all during OTAs. His head coach, Mike McCarthy, labeled that as an 'opportunity missed' when speaking with the team's official website:

I think any time that you have a chance to be together, it's an opportunity to improve... Whether it's in the mental realm, the physical realm and the emotional connection and so forth. It's a long year. Training camp is really the heightened focus for all of that, but it's definitely an opportunity that's been missed [for Parsons].

At first glance, this might seem like a gripe between the coach and his star defender. However, the workouts are voluntary for a reason, and Parsons is allowed to skip them if he wants to. The real problems would only start arising if Parsons missed some required activities later this offseason, and there is no reason to suggest that will happen.

Related Cowboys DC: It's My Way Or the Highway This Year Mike Zimmer is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator once again, and he's prepared for an all-or-nothing approach in 2024.

Parsons Will Have to Prepare for Zimmer's New Defense

While Parsons has played under Dan Quinn his entire career, things will change a bit in 2024

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons has been absolutely dominant during his first three years as a pro player. He's put up at least 13 sacks every year in the league, with a career-high 14 in 2023. Parsons also had an impressive 33 QB Hits and 18 tackles for a loss during his stellar 2023 campaign.

Micah Parsons' Career Stats Stat Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 16 17 17 Sacks 13.0 13.5 14.0 QB Hits 30 26 33 Total Tackles 84 65 64 Tackles for Loss 20 13 18 Passes Defended 3 3 2 Forced Fumbles 3 3 1

Parsons has spent his entire career in a defense led by Dan Quinn. However, Quinn left to become the Head Coach for the Washington Commanders this offseason, and Mike Zimmer is now the new defensive coordinator in Dallas. Still, despite hardly being at the facility throughout OTAs, Parsons has kept in contact with his new coach, and the rest of the staff as well:

He's engaged, and he'll be ready when it's time... I have confidence in that. That interaction is going on [with Zimmer]. I feel comfortable that he will be ready to go.

No matter how good or impressive Parsons is on the field, he'll be tasked with learning a new defensive scheme this summer. Despite his talent, there will surely be an adjustment period. It's good to hear that, while not being at the voluntary workouts, Parsons is in contact with his new coach to get a feel for what the defense will look like.

After all, if there's a player you can trust to take care of themselves off the field, it's Parsons. He's been able to keep his body in shape throughout his career, so there are no real concerns about him not being ready when it actually matters, later this summer.

Again, there haven't been any signs pointing towards the idea that Parsons would miss any training camp in late July, so there really isn't much of an issue here.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Micah Parsons has collected a ton of accolades during his first three years in the NFL. Parsons won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021, and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2021 and 2022, while finishing third in 2023. Parsons was also named a First Team All-Pro in 2021 and 2022, while being named to the Second Team in 2023. Finally, Parsons has also been named to the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons in the league.

McCarthy is right, as it factually is a missed opportunity for Parsons to miss the chance to learn his new defense with his teammates. Still, it doesn't seem like there is any type of issue between Parsons and the franchise, and Parsons figures to come back to the team by training camp, at least.

Source: Dallas Cowboys

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.