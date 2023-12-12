Highlights Star WR Tyreek Hill is day-to-day with an ankle injury, giving the Dolphins hope for his quick return in Week 15.

Starting center Connor Williams is out for the year with a torn ACL, leaving a gap in the offensive line.

The Dolphins struggled without Hill and Williams, highlighting the importance of these key contributors.

Talk about a series of unfortunate events for the Miami Dolphins. In the span of less than 24 hours, they suffered the biggest upset loss of the 2023 NFL season, gave up their stranglehold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and lost two key contributors to injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Tuesday that not only was superstar WR Tyreek Hill day-to-day as he deals with an ankle injury that forced him out of Monday night's game more than once, but that they'd also lost starting center Connor Williams for the year with a torn ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dolphins going down at the worst possible time

Miami could be without two of its most important players in Week 15

Tyreek Hill was dealing with his ankle issue for nearly the entire game. He picked it up in the first quarter when he was tackled out of bounds awkwardly. He slowly made his way across the field to the Miami bench, eventually jogging the final portion after the Miami faithful serenaded him with "MVP" chants.

Hill didn't come back into the game until midway through the third quarter and would finish the loss with four catches for 60 yards, playing just 47 percent of the team's offensive snaps, his second-lowest total of the season. Hill made the decision to return after receiving encouragement from his wife via text:

Then I just made up in my mind, I came in at halftime, I texted my wife, I was like, 'This s--- hurt.' I need an ankle massage tonight, and she's like, 'You'd better get your ass back in that game, dawg.' I was like, 'All right.' So I just made up my mind that it's going to hurt. It's going to suck. Tonight and tomorrow morning.

Day-to-day is an encouraging designation from McDaniel, however, as Hill could very well be ready to roll again by Week 15. It was clear that the Dolphins couldn't move the ball the same way without the threat of Hill's inhuman speed, so they really need him to make a speedy recovery.

However, another absence may have been equally as responsible for the poor offensive output. Their starting center Connor Williams was rolled up on by a Tennessee Titans defender early in the game. He was taken to the locker room, ruled out before halftime, and seen back on the sideline later in the game sporting a knee brace.

PFF Category Connor Williams NFL Rank Offense 86.5 1st Run Blocking 90.5 2nd Pass Blocking 71.7 15th

The initial fears of a torn ACL were confirmed on Tuesday by McDaniel, and Williams will be done for the year. The six-year veteran had been having an elite season prior to the injury, leading all centers in PFF's offensive grade. Williams had been a pillar of the interior of the line, starting 26 of the team's last 30 games.

Swing lineman Liam Eichenberg will step in and take over the starting spot, but it remains to be seen if he can match Williams' consistency, especially as a mauler in the running game.

