Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker has been the subject of controversy recently, following his recent graduation speech at Benedictine College.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes mostly sidestepped questions about Butker at the Chiefs OTAs this week, though he did acknowledge he didn't agree with everything Butker said, which included berating modern birth control methods, slamming left-leaning political ideologies, and "informing" women that their lives truly begin when taking on the "vocation of mother and wife".

Now, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has given his thoughts on the matter, though he framed it as advice for all players:

"I think you do have to open the eyes of the players to their platform if they’re new to the situation. I think you have to understand that what you say publicly can be fragmented and last with you forever. I really emphasize that whatever you’re going to say, you better believe it. You just try to educate people to understand the consequences of whatever they do. They have the freedom of choice, and if they want to go that direction, go right ahead.”

McDaniel's comments are right on the money, as athletes have a larger platform than ever before. Any sort of controversial or divisive commentary - whether right or wrong - will always be attributed to certain players in the age of social media and instant-access content on the Internet.

While the Chiefs continue to deal with controversy after controversy this offseason, the Dolphins are hoping their players will heed their head coach's advice of being cautious.

Butker Has Support of Chiefs

Kansas City coach Andy Reid defended Butker's right to "have opinions"

Andy Reid, like Mahomes, took questions at OTAs this week. Inevitably, he was faced with similar questions about Butker's speech and values, though he took a harder stance on defending his kicker than Mahomes did.

All Chiefs players will obviously be in a tough position when asked these kinds of questions, as factions from all sides of the political spectrum will have outstated opinions on the matter.

That doesn't make what Butker said right, but it must be kept in mind that these players have locker room rapport and chemistry to foster. Those demanding for teammates to denounce (or support) Butker in an effusive and public manner will more than likely be left wanting.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, already made a statement last week reinforcing that the NFL does not share Butker's opinions:

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Ideally, the NFL will continue to pursue a future of inclusion, encouragement, and compassion, rather than one of exclusion and discouragement.

Of course, what the league says isn't necessarily the same as what the league does. Their actions, as well as the actions of NFL players and coaches, will speak far louder than any words they have to share about Butker's speech.

