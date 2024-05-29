Highlights De'Von Achane's offseason focus on understanding and improving within the offense can lead to more opportunities.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praises Achane's work ethic and wants him to be a big part of the team's offense.

The Dolphins, a strong rushing team in 2023, will kick off the 2024 season with Achane ready to make an impact.

Last year, the Miami Dolphins fell short of winning their first playoff game since 2000.

However, head coach Mike McDaniel believes his team can get over the hump this upcoming season and even reach the ultimate prize. That said, there is one Dolphins player who the team's head coach believes is in the midst of an "important offseason".

Miami running back De'Von Achane burst onto the scene last year as a rookie, and now, with an offseason completely focused on the season ahead, McDaniel believes he can better settle into life in the NFL (via Pro Football Talk):

I think this is an important offseason for him. You are just really hanging onto your coattails as a rookie in this league in general... Year Two, you kind of let everything settle, understand much more of the whys of everything that you do and for him, the more he can understand within the offense, the more ways he can get the ball.

Achane ran for 800 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 carries during the 2023 season. However, a knee injury limited him to just 11 games.

More Ways To Get Involved

McDaniel wants to give players like Achane more opportunities

McDaniel mentioned that one advantage for Achane this offseason is the lack of NFL Draft preparation:

The way things are kind of structured, there is so much time devoted to working out and getting your testing numbers right. And then the second you are kind of training for these timed measurables. Then you immediately transition once you're drafted into practicing. You get a little breath of a break and then you are still on your rookie season.

Now, the second-year ball carrier can focus entirely on the season ahead. This allows him to have a better understanding of the team's offensive system. And it could lead to more opportunities to make plays:

He had outstanding ball production, some of which I know he feels specifically that there’s more out there from the opportunities he had last year and then being able to find different ways to get people the ball whether that’s different types of pass routes, whether that’s different types of run schemes that you can get comfortable with, all those things. More ways to be at the point of attack to play within this offense, that’s what this offseason really provides for him.

McDaniel acknowledged that Achane has put in a lot of work this offseason to get to where he wants to go, as the youngster has worked hard not only to return to his pre-injury form, but actually improve on it as well:

Seeing some strength gains and you can tell by his body he’s put some work into it and then him just understanding everything about our offense so he can be as big a part of it as possible. That’s his goal.

Achane is expected to once again split backfield duties with veteran Raheem Mostert, who also has big plans for the 2024 campaign. However, the team's fourth-round selection of running back Jaylen Wright—another speed demon who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash—in this year's draft means that Achane will already have someone nipping at his heels for his sophomore season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Miami Dolphins haven't won a playoff contest since the 2000 Wild Card game. That 23-year drought is the longest active streak in the NFL, and a franchise record. It's also the 7th-longest postseason win drought in NFL history, and the six playoff losses they've had in that span tie for the fourth-most all-time as well.

Achane's Big Play Threat In 2023 Category Achane NFL Rank Carries 103 51st Yards/Carry 7.8 1st Rush Yards Over Expected 279 2nd RYOE/Carry 2.9 1st Rush % Over Expected 47.4 1st 20+ Yard Rushes 8 T-4th 40+ Yard Rushes 5 1st

Achane showed he could be a productive back in the NFL last season. Now, it's about learning what he can and taking advantage of the opportunities he's given. The Dolphins begin their 2024 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 8th.

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.